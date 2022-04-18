Caledonia League: Orkney seal return to national leagues in style

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Rugby

Caledonia League: Orkney seal return to national leagues in style

By Jack Nixon
April 18, 2022, 6:00 am
Orkney celebrate being promoted to National League 3.
Orkney returned to the National Leagues after an absence of three years,  easing home 55-5 against Aberdeen Wanderers.

The islanders withstood the threat of Wanderers who enjoyed spells of good play but did not see enough of the ball to challenge the Kirkwall side.

Head coach Garry Coltherd was delighted and relieved in equal measure, praising his charges for their resilience and commitment over a long season, some of it brought on by outbreaks of Covid in a number of a clubs.

He said: “We have stuck to the task, despite our own injury issues and two weeks ago fielded seven players who were all under 21.

Orkney coach Garry Coltherd at full time

“We are an ambitious club who need youngsters to come through the ranks.

“We now need to plan our strategy for life in the the national leagues, if indeed we opt to accept promotion. In the meantime we’ll enjoy the moment.”

Champions tipped to do well in National 3

The islanders were commended for their all round good play by Wanderers head coach Shaun Liddle.

He said: “They are a fine young side who travel well, and will do well in National League 3. We competed well but couldn’t match their physicality, but we are learning.”

Orkney led 26-5 on the back of four good tries to one by the homesters who looked dangerous with ball in hand against the more direct visitors.

The Pickaquoy side upped the pace of the game in the second, adding five unanswered touchdowns.

David Bruce starts an Orkney attack

Deeside rack up the tries as they clinch Caley 4 North title

In the title decider in Caley 4 North at Woodend , Caithness had no answers to a strong running Deeside who ran in 15 tries in their 89-5 win, seven of which were converted to top the table on points difference from Dyce.

Head coach and player Ryan Strachan was delighted to land a first title in his debut year as a coach.

He said: “Our big squad has worked hard to get here. We’re looking forward to playing in a higher division next season.”

His father and director of rugby at the club Eric Strachan went a stage further and predicted Deeside would be in Caley Division 1 in less than five years.

