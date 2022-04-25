Rugby: Contrasting fortunes for Highland and Gordonians on final day of the season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport Rugby

Rugby: Contrasting fortunes for Highland and Gordonians on final day of the season

By Jack Nixon
April 25, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: April 25, 2022, 11:27 am
Highland head coach Davie Carson.
Highland head coach Davie Carson.

Highland’s hopes of closing their season with the point needed to claim fifth place in National League 1 were shattered as they were beaten 57-14 by Biggar.

The damage was done early in the second half when Biggar ran in four tries to build on their 21-7 half time lead.

For head coach, Davie Carson it was a disappointing season which had promised so much after a good start back in September.

He said: “It was a game too far for us on day when we played some good rugby early on, but in our desperation to get a losing try bonus we forced the pace too much.

“We made mistakes against a good Biggar side who have now deservedly taken third place in this highly competitive league.

“If they could only come third, it tells you much about the edge Gala and Heriots had at the top of the division.”

Carson has taken the last few weeks to introduce players from the club’s Caley 2 North title winners.

He said: “We are building a team for next season when we will have Aberdeen Grammar, Dundee High and Stirling County all vying to not only win the league but be the best Caley team in National League 1.”

The Highland tries were attributed to prop Patrick Ratumasese and centre Rory Cross.

Stand Scott Fraser kicked the conversions.

Gordonians end season with a seven-try haul

In the meantime Gordonians and Whitecraigs, who were both relegated from National League 2, put their woes behind them to serve up a try fest with the Countesswells side coming out on top 47-24.

The visitors ran in a total of seven tries to the home side’s four. Sean Mills, Jamie Wills (2), Danny Usugo, Finlay Lennox, Jamie Troup, and Atholl Gordon were the visitor’s try scorers, while Sean Mills had a great day with the boot, kicking six out of seven conversions.

Bevis Reid, Gordonians director of rugby, said: “It was a great way to sign off. Let’s hope it’s a sign of things to come next season.”

In Caley Division I champions Orkney were handed only their third defeat of the season when they lost a thriller 32-31 at Grangemouth, just failing to overhaul a 32-17 deficit.

Ellon laid out their stall for next season at the Meadows where they thrashed Aberdeen Wanderers 90-10.

