Rugby: Contrasting fortunes for Highland and Gordonians on final day of the season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Highland’s hopes of closing their season with the point needed to claim fifth place in National League 1 were shattered as they were beaten 57-14 by Biggar.

The damage was done early in the second half when Biggar ran in four tries to build on their 21-7 half time lead.

For head coach, Davie Carson it was a disappointing season which had promised so much after a good start back in September.

He said: “It was a game too far for us on day when we played some good rugby early on, but in our desperation to get a losing try bonus we forced the pace too much.

“We made mistakes against a good Biggar side who have now deservedly taken third place in this highly competitive league.

“If they could only come third, it tells you much about the edge Gala and Heriots had at the top of the division.”

Carson has taken the last few weeks to introduce players from the club’s Caley 2 North title winners.

He said: “We are building a team for next season when we will have Aberdeen Grammar, Dundee High and Stirling County all vying to not only win the league but be the best Caley team in National League 1.”

The Highland tries were attributed to prop Patrick Ratumasese and centre Rory Cross.

Stand Scott Fraser kicked the conversions.

Gordonians end season with a seven-try haul

In the meantime Gordonians and Whitecraigs, who were both relegated from National League 2, put their woes behind them to serve up a try fest with the Countesswells side coming out on top 47-24.

The visitors ran in a total of seven tries to the home side’s four. Sean Mills, Jamie Wills (2), Danny Usugo, Finlay Lennox, Jamie Troup, and Atholl Gordon were the visitor’s try scorers, while Sean Mills had a great day with the boot, kicking six out of seven conversions.

Bevis Reid, Gordonians director of rugby, said: “It was a great way to sign off. Let’s hope it’s a sign of things to come next season.”

In Caley Division I champions Orkney were handed only their third defeat of the season when they lost a thriller 32-31 at Grangemouth, just failing to overhaul a 32-17 deficit.

Ellon laid out their stall for next season at the Meadows where they thrashed Aberdeen Wanderers 90-10.