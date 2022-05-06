Mackie Rugby Club’s blossoming youth system highlighted by Caledonia Cup success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Rugby

Mackie Rugby Club’s blossoming youth system highlighted by Caledonia Cup success

By Jack Nixon
May 6, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: May 6, 2022, 11:52 am
Mackie Rugby won the under-18 Saltire Energy Caledonia Cup. Supplied by Scottish Rugby/SNS
The strength of Mackie Rugby Club’s youth section was higlighted with their success in the Saltire Energy Caledonia Cup.

The club’s under-18 boys team came back from 33-7 down to defeat Stirling County 38-33 in an enthralling final held in Aberdeen at Sheddocksley.

Mackie Rugby Club’s emergence as major force in the development of youth rugby is well known in Scottish circles, including their many successes in the Caledonian game, not least in the north-east.

For those aquatinted with the Stonehaven based club, this success has not been achieved overnight but carefully nurtured by a succession of ambitious committees at Redcloak, all dedicated to promoting the game among young people in the area.

Current president Neil Foster paid tribute to those forward thinking members who have put the club on the map.

He said: “Thanks to them the youth section has become known throughout Scotland, while currently we have 128 youngsters aged from 13 to under 18, including girls at Redcloak on a twice weekly basis, all responding to the promptings of director of rugby Andrew Mitchell and our development officer James Sadio.

“They do a great job for as do the 16 volunteer coaches who support the section.”

Sadio has been with the club for 12 years,  carrying on the good work of previous regimes, while looking to the future, including the senior team who play in Caley 2 North, but with aspirations to go back to Caley Division 1, the top league in the Caledonian set up.

“We really should be up there, considering the number of youngsters who have come through the youth ranks over the years,” said Sadio.

“We have had a number of youngsters who have gone on to play in the Scotland under age teams, while others have turned out for the Caledonian Under 16, 18 and 20s.

“We believe we have a responsibility to improve the skills levels of youngsters on and off the field of play.

“We also want to ensure they enjoy training and playing. We are committed to developing the person and not just the player; a point we stress in our academy programme.”

The section ended the season on a high at the weekend when the boys under-18 team won the final of the Caledonian Cup at Sheddocksley, staging a remarkable fight back to come from 33-7 down to beat Stirling County 38-33 in the last minute.

Sadio added: “Days like this make you very proud but then I am proud of all we do here at Redcloak.

“I look forward (to) seeing this great club go forward in the future. My own target is to become a full time coach. Mackie have given me a great opportunity for which I am very grateful.”

