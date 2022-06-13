Glasgow Warriors to play pre-season game at Inverness’ Caledonian Stadium

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Glasgow Warriors to play pre-season game at Inverness’ Caledonian Stadium

By Callum Law
June 13, 2022, 12:06 pm
Glasgow Warriors will play at the Caledonian Stadium in September, pictured is scrum-half Jamie Dobie who is from Inverness
Glasgow Warriors will start the 2022-23 season in Inverness by playing Worcester Warriors at the Caledonian Stadium.

The United Rugby Championship side will face English Premiership opposition in the Highland capital on Friday September 2 with kick-off at 7.3opm.

The game is part of Highland Rugby Club’s centenary celebrations and it is hoped the fixture will allow the Warriors to connect with supporters in the north.

Glasgow’s scrum-half Jamie Dobie is from Inverness and started his career with Highland.

The last fixture Glasgow hosted at the Caledonian Stadium was the meeting between the Caledonian Reds and Edinburgh in 2000.

Glasgow’s manager director Al Kellock said: “We’re delighted to be taking our first pre-season fixture of the 2022/23 season to Inverness.

“We have a passionate group of fans in the North of Scotland who we’re looking forward to putting on this game for.

“We will be up earlier in the week and as well as preparing for the game will work closely with Highland RFC to deliver sessions to the local rugby community.

“We also look forward to using this week to connect with our commercial partners who have a presence in the north of Scotland.

INVERNESS, SCOTLAND – APRIL 29: A general view during a cinch Championship match between Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Hamilton Academical at the Caledonian Stadium, on April 29, 2022, in Inverness, Scotland. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

“A huge part of our partnerships are driven through engagement with staff and customers, therefore, this is a great opportunity to further strengthen this area.

“In terms of our competition in these two pre-season fixtures, Worcester Warriors and Ulster are quality sides for us to test ourselves against ahead of the new season.

“These matches will be the first games for our new head coach, once they are appointed, to make their mark, and for our fans it will be a first chance to see our new signings in action.”

Inverness proud

Inverness Caledonian Thistle CEO, Scot Gardiner, added: “Everyone at Inverness Caledonian Thistle Football Club is proud to be playing a part in celebrating the centenary of Highland Rugby.

“And to support the innovative thinking of Glasgow Warriors in taking a home game, indeed a professional fixture on the road, to Inverness.

“The partnership with Glasgow Warriors and Highland Rugby is a creative venture and fits perfectly into our ongoing plans to help bolster our business and widen the exposure and presence in the community of ICTFC.

“We look forward to giving a real Highland welcome to rugby fans from all over the country, but especially those from Glasgow and Worcester.”

Highland Rugby Club President, Graham Findlater, said: “Highland RFC is delighted to welcome both Glasgow Warriors and Worcester Warriors to Inverness, as we celebrate our club centenary.

“Thank you to Inverness Caledonian Thistle for making the stadium available for the match and to everyone involved in the considerable planning for the game.

“I encourage all rugby supporters in the local area and further afield, to buy tickets for the game and come to Inverness to watch what is sure to be a great game of rugby.”

