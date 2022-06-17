Scots lose Adam Hastings and Huw Jones but “excited” about new faces for summer tour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scots lose Adam Hastings and Huw Jones but “excited” about new faces for summer tour

By Steve Scott
June 17, 2022, 10:00 pm
Huw Jones will miss Scotland's South American tour with a back injury.

Scotland have lost two potential test starters even before they’ve boarded the plane for the four-match tour to South America – but they’re “happy and excited” by who is left.

Adam Hastings and Huw Jones both picked up injuries in the final games for their clubs and won’t tour. Nor will they be replaced, with the only call-up for the final sessions being Glasgow hooker Jonny Matthews.

Defence coach Steve Tandy said Matthews was a late call for illness to George Turner, but the first choice hooker probably wasn’t going to play in the opening game against Chile in Santiago.

That game, on June 25, will feature a Scotland ‘A’ selection, with home-based players only.

‘It’s a chance to get further connected’

There’s certainly a developmental scope in the squad selected, and Tandy said he was enthused to work with new faces in the camp.

“We feel very fortunate and grateful that we’re able to tour with guys that know the course and have massive connection,” he said.

“There’s great excitement, great opportunities for people and it’s a chance to go on tour for four weeks. We haven’t done that for a long time.

“It’s a chance to get further connected and be in a really hostile environment for those test matches.”

Three games against Argentina follow the match against Chile, and while the PUmas are a known quantity, Chile are a step into the relatively unknown.

“The first game is going to be home-based guys so we have a few ideas around that. We want to give people opportunities and it’s a great chance to do that against Chile.

“But we don’t want to underestimate them either. They beat Canada to have a chance at the World Cup.

“They are a real physical outfit and they want to play. We’d like to see everyone get an opportunity at some point, but we’ll definitely taking Chile very seriously.

“Genuinely, I always feel excitement coming in whatever group we’ve got. We have connections with Glasgow and Edinburgh, and we see the boys who are really new to us.

‘We’re striving to be better’

“It’s just absolute excitement to see all the boys and the energy they’re bringing. They’re understanding, learning and development has been very good for us.”

Tandy agreed that after a couple of “amazing” seasons defensively, the 2022 Six Nations had been a disappointment in his speciality.

“There’s always going to be a bit of recalibration,” he said. “Looking back at the Six Nations, the France game was a big disappointment but I don’t think it was all around the D.

“The last 15 minutes against Italy, we were really disappointed with that. But it was nothing we felt about what they were doing, it was where we need to be.

“Ultimately, we’re striving to be better than we were there.”

