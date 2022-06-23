Rugby: North sides discover their new-season fixtures, including some tricky openers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rugby: North sides discover their new-season fixtures, including some tricky openers

By Jack Nixon
June 23, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: June 23, 2022, 2:45 pm
Aberdeen Grammar were relegated from the Premiership last term.
Picture by Kenny Elrick

Relegated Aberdeen Grammar Rugby Club have been handed a tough test in the Scottish Borders to open their National League 1 campaign.

Grammar will meet Kelso on Saturday, September 3, before entertaining deadly rivals Highland at Rubislaw the following week in what will be a challenging start to life after dropping out of the Premiership.

Highland will open their account with an equally tricky home game against Ayr at Canal Park.

Grammar will have to travel to the Borders for their first three away games, with early-season matches at not just Kelso, but also Galashiels and Melrose, something which supports Highland head coach Davie Carson’s view when he said: “There are no easy games in this division.

“The fact there are now four teams in National League 1 from the Caledonian region gives it extra spice.

“It promises to be a great season. We can’t wait for it to get underway.”

Gordonians start at home to Fife

Gordonians start their new life in National League 3 with a home game against Howe of Fife, after the disappointment of being relegated last season from National 2.

Meanwhile, newly-promoted Orkney kick off their season in Edinburgh, where they meet Royal High.

In the Caledonian leagues, two of the fancied sides for promotion out of Caley 1 – Caithness and Ellon – lock horns in Thurso.

Elsewhere, Aberdeen Wanderers host Blairgowrie, while promoted Aberdeenshire have a real baptism of fire away to Dunfermline – last season’s runners-up to Orkney.

The Caley teams get their season up and running a week earlier – August 27 – in the National Shield, with the pick of the ties being the clash between Ellon and Dundee University Medics, both Murrayfield finalists in recent years.

