EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Scotland captain John Barclay on north rugby and why Glasgow Warriors’ Inverness friendly is vital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Rugby

EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Scotland captain John Barclay on north rugby and why Glasgow Warriors’ Inverness friendly is vital

By Sophie Goodwin
June 23, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: June 24, 2022, 10:50 am
Former Scotland rugby captain John Barclay.
Former Scotland rugby captain John Barclay. (Photo by Colorsport/Shutterstock)

Former Scotland captain John Barclay has fond memories of playing rugby in the north and hopes the sport will continue to develop in the area.

The flanker, who called time on his rugby career in 2020, made 76 appearances for Scotland – with three of them coming at Aberdeen FC’s Pittodrie.

Barclay scored a try in the 41-0 win over Canada in 2008, which was only the second international rugby fixture to be played in the Granite City.

In 2010, he started in the 19-16 win against Samoa, where Aberdonian Ruaridh Jackson kicked a last-minute penalty to win on the Dons’ home turf.

And, two years later, Scotland played in Aberdeen once more, where Barclay came on as a 55th minute replacement against Tonga.

That game was one to forget, as the national team registered their first ever defeat against the Tongans.

Scotland hosted Samoa at Pittodrie during their autumn test series in 2010.
Scotland hosted Samoa at Pittodrie during their autumn test series in 2010.

Despite the Tonga result, Barclay always enjoyed making the trip up north to ply his trade.

He said: “When I first started playing club rugby when I was semi-professional, I would come up here and play against Aberdeen.

“With Scotland, we trained quite a lot in Inverness and then we had the games at Pittodrie.

“It was always great to come up here – it was a good change of scenery.

“People were always really excited when we came up north and they could see us play.

“But I probably didn’t spend as much time up here as I would’ve liked to.”

‘Rugby is a community sport’

Barclay’s former club team, Glasgow Warriors, will travel north in September to play a pre-season friendly against Worcester Warriors at the Caledonian Stadium in Inverness as part of Highland RFC’s centenary celebrations.

Barclay trained in Inverness with Scotland as part of their preparations for the 2019 World Cup.

And he believes it’s vitally important Scotland’s two professional teams try and connect with and inspire fans outside of the central belt.

Barclay added: “We only have two professional teams – we’re a really small country.

“So, if we don’t have games in all parts of the country, then we’re missing a trick. We need to have those sorts of games visibly seen by kids in different local areas.

“It’s quite an aspirational thing for them to see a professional team playing up in the north. It makes it real for them rather than just watching it on the TV.

“And, having a local lad (Jamie Dobie), playing there will make a huge difference.

“It’s about connecting with the community – and that is really important.

“Rugby is a community sport and so it should be.”

Jamie Dobie started his rugby career at Highland before moving to Glasgow Warriors.
Jamie Dobie started his rugby career at Highland before moving to Glasgow Warriors.

There are several local rugby clubs in the north and north-east, who have players all the way from junior grassroots up to senior level.

However, there are currently only two players from the area who play the sport professionally.

So, what does the former Scotland captain reckon needs to be done to produce more local rugby stars like Jamie Dobie and Gregor Brown?

“It’s a loaded question,” said Barclay. “The challenge for SRU (Scottish Rugby Union) is complex.

“Whether you divvy a financial pot or time to make sure that different areas of the game are getting significant coverage.

“Coverage and investment are so important because otherwise you might lose the next Finn Russell or Stuart Hogg.

“They might go do something different because rugby is not a viable option.

“It’s a tough one for the SRU, but you want to make sure that people aren’t slipping through the net.

“And part of that is investing more time and money into other areas – and it should be done.”

An important summer test after a disappointing Six Nations

Scotland are currently away in South America for this year’s summer tour, where they will play against Chile and Argentina.

Gregor Townsend’s side come up against Chile on Saturday, before playing Argentina three times in the space of two weeks.

Scotland will be without several established players in South America, which could be an opportunity for the six uncapped players in the squad to make their debuts.

Barclay believes the Summer Tour is more important than it’s ever been after disappointment in this year’s Six Nations, and with a World Cup looming next year.

The former Scotland skipper said: “The tour is probably more important now than it was before the Six Nations started.

“The way that finished was disappointing, and they will be acutely aware that the World Cup is not that far away.

John Barclay captained Scotland to the Calcutta Cup in 2018.
John Barclay captained Scotland to the Calcutta Cup in 2018.

“There will be the autumn tests and then the Six Nations again before the World Cup – which sounds like a lot of rugby, but it isn’t really.

“The summer tour will be an opportunity to get some of the young guys through and see how they cope.

“I think the biggest metric of how successful the tour is will depend on how many of those young players are then playing in the autumn when the big boys come to town.”

Barclay spoke to The Press and Journal at the opening of Dräger Marine and Offshore’s new facility in Dyce.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]