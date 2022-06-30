Hamish Watson out after injury scare as Rory Hutchison starts at 15 in Scotland’s opening Argentina test

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hamish Watson out after injury scare as Rory Hutchison starts at 15 in Scotland’s opening Argentina test

By Steve Scott
June 30, 2022, 2:18 pm Updated: June 30, 2022, 2:35 pm
Hamish Watson (left) was injured in training last week.
Hamish Watson (left) was injured in training last week.

An upper body injury that threatened to put Hamish Watson out of Scotland’s tour before a test had been played means he misses the first game with Argentina on Saturday.

The British Lion is missing from a strong side with Luke Crosbie taking his open-side place ahead of Rory Darge. Watson could return for the second test next week.

Rory Hutchison is the choice to replace resting star Stuart Hogg at 15. Jonny Gray and Duhan van der Merwe also return, with Mark Bennett getting his first start at centre since 2016.

Back training on Friday

Watson suffered the knock in training before the Chile game last week and the prognosis initially was not good, said head coach Gregor Townsend.

“It was around the chest and shoulder area,” said Townsend. “The fear at first was that he might have to leave the tour.

“But he has progressed well, and he’ll be re-integrated into training maybe by tomorrow (Friday).

“He’ll hopefully be available for next week. We didn’t feel it was a risk worth taking this weekend.”

Townsend called the team “the strongest we have available for the strongest of challenges away from home.

“We see Argentina as the equivalent of playing against a Six Nations team,” he said. “We’re playing away from home against some of the best individuals in club rugby in Europe just now,” he said. “There are quality players we see at Edinburgh, players winning championships for Leicester and Super Rugby for the Crusaders.

“Argentina have always had brilliant players, backlines and very tough forwards. They have a great crop just now.”

Hutchison’s first start since 2019

Rory Hutchison
Rory Hutchison’s fifth and last cap – all at centre – was in 2020.

Hutchison is normally a centre and played his only start for Scotland there, scoring twice against Georgia in 2019. But Townsend has been discussing the possibility of 15 for some time.

“We want to give Rory opportunities and we see one at 15,” he said. “It’s been something we discussed with him and had chats with Chris Boyd, his club coach at Northampton, around Six Nations time.

“We see him as a second receiver, ball carrier and a very good kicker. He fits in with what we see from our full backs, and we know he can cover 10 too. Like all of our backs, we want Rory on the ball as much as possible.”

A ‘triple threat’

Blair Kinghorn continues at 10, and Townsend is excited to see more from the player who switched from the back three in the past season.

“Blair has had an outstanding season,” he added. “We felt he did well in Ireland.

“There were things he could have done better, but a lot of the play that he directed was as a confident player, whether through his kicking game, his passing , or running himself.

“He’s genuinely that triple threat, because he must be one of the best runners in the game playing in the back three. Now at 10 he can be a real threat there with ball in hand.”

Team

Rory Hutchison (Northampton Saints); Darcy Graham (Edinburgh), Mark Bennett (Edinburgh), Sam Johnson (Glasgow Warriors), Duhan van der Merwe (Worcester Warriors); Balir Kinghorn (Edinburgh), Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors); Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh), George Turner (Glasgow Warriors), Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors); Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh, captain), Johnny Gray (Exeter Chiefs); Magnus Bradbury (Edinburgh), Luke Crosbie (Edinburgh), Matt Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors).

Replacements: Ewan Ashman (Sale Sharks), Royr Sutherland (Worcester Warriors), Javan Sebastian (Scarlets), Sam Skinner (Exeter Chiefs), Rory Darge (Glasgow Warriors), Ben White (London Irish), Ross Thompson (Glasgow Warriors), Sione Tuipolutu (Glasgow Warriors).

