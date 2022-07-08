Former Highland players Jacob Henry and Paddy Kelly get Team Scotland rugby sevens call for Commonwealth Games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Former Highland players Jacob Henry and Paddy Kelly get Team Scotland rugby sevens call for Commonwealth Games

By Jamie Durent
July 8, 2022, 11:55 am Updated: July 8, 2022, 3:17 pm
Former Highland RFC player Jacob Henry. Photo by David Gibson/Fotosport/Shutterstock (12541804j)
Two former Highland rugby players have been included in the Team Scotland sevens squad for the Commonwealth Games.

Jacob Henry and Paddy Kelly have been named in the 13-strong men’s side for the Games in Birmingham.

Kelly was born in Inverness and went to school at Millburn Academy. He came through the youth teams at Highland before moving to Merchiston Castle in Edinburgh. The 26-year-old has also played for Le Parc in France and Glasgow Warriors and was named in the Great Britain sevens side ahead of the Olympics last year.

Paddy Kelly. Photo by Huw Evans/Shutterstock (12770694a)
Henry was born in London but moved to Ross-shire at the age of three. He attended Dingwall Academy and played for age-group teams at Ross Sutherland before moving to Highland.

The back was brought on to the Scottish Rugby Academy programme in 2018 and played for Melrose, before a stint out in South Africa on the MacPhail Scholarship. Henry currently plies his trade with Super6 side Southern Knights.

Both players were called up to the Scotland squad earlier this year for the World Rugby Sevens Series in Singapore.

The Rugby Sevens takes place at the Coventry Stadium between July 29 and 31.

 

