Former Highland players Jacob Henry and Paddy Kelly get Team Scotland rugby sevens call for Commonwealth Games

Two former Highland rugby players have been included in the Team Scotland sevens squad for the Commonwealth Games.

Jacob Henry and Paddy Kelly have been named in the 13-strong men’s side for the Games in Birmingham.

Kelly was born in Inverness and went to school at Millburn Academy. He came through the youth teams at Highland before moving to Merchiston Castle in Edinburgh. The 26-year-old has also played for Le Parc in France and Glasgow Warriors and was named in the Great Britain sevens side ahead of the Olympics last year.

Henry was born in London but moved to Ross-shire at the age of three. He attended Dingwall Academy and played for age-group teams at Ross Sutherland before moving to Highland.

The back was brought on to the Scottish Rugby Academy programme in 2018 and played for Melrose, before a stint out in South Africa on the MacPhail Scholarship. Henry currently plies his trade with Super6 side Southern Knights.

Both players were called up to the Scotland squad earlier this year for the World Rugby Sevens Series in Singapore.

The Rugby Sevens takes place at the Coventry Stadium between July 29 and 31.

Flying the flag! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Scotland will have men's and women's Rugby 7s teams at the Commonwealth Games for the first time ever this summer! Meet the 26 players announced today for Birmingham 2022! ⬇️#TeamScot #TimeForHeroes — Team Scotland (@Team_Scotland) July 8, 2022