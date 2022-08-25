From Houston to Harlaw Road: Gregor Gourlay follows American dream to fulfil rugby ambitions with Aberdeen Grammar

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Gregor Gourlay has not had a rugby journey like anyone else. But he was determined to make it whatever it took.

Gourlay hails from Houston, Texas, and rugby has been his passion since he was a child.

Like many young athletes growing up in America, he tried multiple sports, including American football, martial arts and athletics, but only rugby drew him half-way across the world.

Gourlay spent the last year in County Kildare on an eight-month programme with Rugby Academy Ireland, honing his skills on and off the park. Having an aunt and uncle, Rowena and Grant, living in Inverbervie, gave him a base from which to pursue his ambition in Scotland, with Aberdeen Grammar the next stop on his adventure.

Giving rugby a go

“It’s been two weeks now I’ve been here,” said Gourlay. “I’ve been here before, since I was little, but I’ve not been back for a while.

“Family and rugby brought me back, to continue my dream of playing rugby. I lived in Ireland and it was a harder transition, because I was by myself and it was harder to get used to – no one could show me around. It was all down to my own will.

“I had some English buddies that lived down the road when I was younger and they said I should come out and give rugby a go. I went out to a practice and my dad’s friend had a rugby ball in his hand; he said ‘this is going to be your best friend’.

“He kicked it as far as he could and told me to go get it. I brought it back and he told me to keep doing that and I’d get used to rugby. I’ve loved it ever since.

“It’s slowly growing in America. Ever since the MLR (Major League Rugby) came, it’s picked up. It’s now on TV, whereas it used to be hard to find. You would have to go on YouTube to watch.

“I’m just really thankful my family has been able to take me in. So far, so good.”

His parents, Fraser and Gillian, are originally from the north-east but his father works out in Texas in the oil and gas industry.

His first team was Katy Barbarians, about 30 miles outside Houston, before going on to Iowa Central Community College. Gourlay combined his rugby with a year’s course in carpentry and helped the school to its first DIAA National Championship.

A warm welcome

Gourlay joined up with Grammar ahead of their final pre-season game against Marr and can play at wing or centre in the back division.

“I have a buddy called Glen Robertson who currently plays for the team,” he added. “I used to play with him in high school back in America.

“I’d seen on Instagram that he plays for Aberdeen Grammar and I messaged him asking what are the odds of me coming over and playing. I found out more and more and decided I was coming over.

“Everyone has been very welcoming, arms open, which is very good. It was good to get out there for the first time – the jet-lag wasn’t too bad and I didn’t puke on the first day, which is a bonus!”

“There’s a lot of good coaches here and a lot of talented players in the club. I can pick the brains of people that are a bit better than me.”

Over the coming weeks we want to highlight some of current and past Academy members. Let's start with the proud Texan … Posted by Rugby Academy Ireland on Wednesday, 13 January 2021

Staying away from home and reaching out of his comfort zone is nothing new to the Texan, with the time spent in Ireland standing him in good stead on and off the field.

“It’s quite a big academy over there – there’s an education side, a coaching side and obviously playing,” said Gourlay. “Going over there and not knowing anyone, I thought I’m really throwing myself in the deep end here.

“I hoped I could stick it out through the winter and get a sense of where I was at on the rugby spectrum. I definitely benefitted from it, in terms of rugby and life, being so far away from home it’s been really good for me.”