From Houston to Harlaw Road: Gregor Gourlay follows American dream to fulfil rugby ambitions with Aberdeen Grammar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Rugby

From Houston to Harlaw Road: Gregor Gourlay follows American dream to fulfil rugby ambitions with Aberdeen Grammar

By Jamie Durent
August 25, 2022, 11:45 am
New Aberdeen Grammar signing Gregor Gourlay. Photos by Wullie Marr
New Aberdeen Grammar signing Gregor Gourlay. Photos by Wullie Marr

Gregor Gourlay has not had a rugby journey like anyone else. But he was determined to make it whatever it took.

Gourlay hails from Houston, Texas, and rugby has been his passion since he was a child.

Like many young athletes growing up in America, he tried multiple sports, including American football, martial arts and athletics, but only rugby drew him half-way across the world.

Gourlay spent the last year in County Kildare on an eight-month programme with Rugby Academy Ireland, honing his skills on and off the park. Having an aunt and uncle, Rowena and Grant, living in Inverbervie, gave him a base from which to pursue his ambition in Scotland, with Aberdeen Grammar the next stop on his adventure.

Giving rugby a go

“It’s been two weeks now I’ve been here,” said Gourlay. “I’ve been here before, since I was little, but I’ve not been back for a while.

“Family and rugby brought me back, to continue my dream of playing rugby. I lived in Ireland and it was a harder transition, because I was by myself and it was harder to get used to – no one could show me around. It was all down to my own will.

“I had some English buddies that lived down the road when I was younger and they said I should come out and give rugby a go. I went out to a practice and my dad’s friend had a rugby ball in his hand; he said ‘this is going to be your best friend’.

Gregor Gourlay arrived in Aberdeen from Houston
Gregor Gourlay arrived in Aberdeen from Houston.

“He kicked it as far as he could and told me to go get it. I brought it back and he told me to keep doing that and I’d get used to rugby. I’ve loved it ever since.

“It’s slowly growing in America. Ever since the MLR (Major League Rugby) came, it’s picked up. It’s now on TV, whereas it used to be hard to find. You would have to go on YouTube to watch.

“I’m just really thankful my family has been able to take me in. So far, so good.”

His parents, Fraser and Gillian, are originally from the north-east but his father works out in Texas in the oil and gas industry.

His first team was Katy Barbarians, about 30 miles outside Houston, before going on to Iowa Central Community College. Gourlay combined his rugby with a year’s course in carpentry and helped the school to its first DIAA National Championship.

A warm welcome

Gourlay joined up with Grammar ahead of their final pre-season game against Marr and can play at wing or centre in the back division.

“I have a buddy called Glen Robertson who currently plays for the team,” he added. “I used to play with him in high school back in America.

Gregor Gourlay

“I’d seen on Instagram that he plays for Aberdeen Grammar and I messaged him asking what are the odds of me coming over and playing. I found out more and more and decided I was coming over.

“Everyone has been very welcoming, arms open, which is very good. It was good to get out there for the first time – the jet-lag wasn’t too bad and I didn’t puke on the first day, which is a bonus!”

“There’s a lot of good coaches here and a lot of talented players in the club. I can pick the brains of people that are a bit better than me.”

Over the coming weeks we want to highlight some of current and past Academy members. Let's start with the proud Texan …

Posted by Rugby Academy Ireland on Wednesday, 13 January 2021

Staying away from home and reaching out of his comfort zone is nothing new to the Texan, with the time spent in Ireland standing him in good stead on and off the field.

“It’s quite a big academy over there – there’s an education side, a coaching side and obviously playing,” said Gourlay. “Going over there and not knowing anyone, I thought I’m really throwing myself in the deep end here.

“I hoped I could stick it out through the winter and get a sense of where I was at on the rugby spectrum. I definitely benefitted from it, in terms of rugby and life, being so far away from home it’s been really good for me.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Rugby

There will be some intriguing fixtures this weekend.
Rugby: Caithness and Ellon among the early Caledonian starters for new season
Glasgow Warriors prop Zander Fagerson visited the Caledonian Stadium on Wednesday to preview their pre-season clash against Worcester Warriors in Inverness next Friday.
Scotland and Glasgow Warriors star Zander Fagerson targets big season - starting in Inverness
The Caledonian Stadium in Inverness is set to host Glasgow Warriors v Worcester Warriors on September 2.
Glasgow and Worcester Warriors game in Inverness still on despite tax bill concerns for…
0
Goal posts for football, rugby union or league on field at sunset; Shutterstock ID 107464289; Purchase Order: -
Charity rugby tournament to be held in memory of former Aberdeen Wanderers player
Nat Coe, who has stepped up from playing into a coaching role at Aberdeen Grammar
Aberdeen Grammar excited for arrival of new recruits ahead of National One return
Emma Wassell, front row left, and Sarah Bonar, back row right, with Ellon rugby club's young players.
Rugby competition winners Ellon treated to visit from Scotland internationals
Gregor Townsend put a very positive spin on Scotland A's second half struggles in Santiago.
Neil Drysdale: The contrast between Scotland and Ireland in sport is all black and…
0
Inside Ellon Rugby Club. Photo: DC Thomson
Ellon Rugby Club secures £1,000 funding boost
0
Paddy Kelly. Photo by Huw Evans/Shutterstock (12770694a)
Commonwealth Games spot vindicates Highland rugby star Paddy Kelly's career change
Former Highland RFC player Jacob Henry. Photo by David Gibson/Fotosport/Shutterstock (12541804j)
Dingwall-raised rugby player Jacob Henry puts miles in to reach Commonwealth Games goal

More from Press and Journal

Tali, Pets as Therapy dog in training. Image by Jason Hedges.
Gallery: Adorable dogs with amazing jobs
0
Photo by Xinhua/Shutterstock
Rising energy prices to push north and north-east households into 'debt and destitution'
0
Sometimes the latest tech trend or security feature doesn't make all that much sense (Illustration: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Every time I master technology, someone moves the goal posts
0
Cricket ball resting on a cricket bat on green grass of cricket pitch Aberdeenshire Knight Riders
Cricket: Knight Riders feeling confident ahead of Aberdeen Grades title run-in
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin gives fans the thumbs up after the defeat of St Johnstone.
No late transfer window panic from Aberdeen due to 'good summer business', insists boss…
0
An ambulance on its way to the incident
'People will be over the moon': Turriff to finally receive an ambulance to address…
0