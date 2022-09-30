Highland relishing chance of redemption against National 1 rivals Biggar

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Davie Carson says Highland can underline their intentions to challenge in National 1 with a victory over Biggar.

Highland suffered their first defeat of the campaign when they went down 24-13 at GHK last weekend.

Their opening two victories have kept them third in the table ahead of the visit of Biggar to Canal Park.

The two sides have been closely matched competitors at the top end of National 1 in recent seasons, and Carson is eager to lay down an early season marker.

Carson said: “With our old rivals up for a visit, there couldn’t be a better incentive for the boys to turn it around.

“In the last three or four years, we have played them they have always been really close games.

“There has only ever been a score in it up in Inverness, but after last week we really need to get that win at home to either stay where we are in that league or even climb up a bit.

“If you want to be there or thereabouts at the end of the season, you’ve got to win your home games.

“We will certainly be focusing on that. After this weekend we’ve got to do something about our away form.

“As I said last week, it wasn’t good enough last year. It proved again on Saturday that we just didn’t perform to the way we can.

“We will be trying to find solutions to that, but first and foremost we need to get a home win on Saturday to keep us in the position we are in at the moment.”

Ball retention the key focus for Highland

Highland are boosted by the return of experienced pair Gordon Gregor and Craig Findlater for the visit of their Lanarkshire opponents.

Carson insists last Saturday’s defeat has given his side plenty to work on in training this week.

He added: “It was disappointing. In the first half, we were not great, we couldn’t keep the ball.

“The second half was slightly better, but we had a good session on Tuesday to work on ball retention.

“It was as simple as that. We never got above five phases against GHK, and we have always said if we can get to six or seven at this level we will be scoring tries.

“We just didn’t do that on Saturday. There were too many individual errors, and unit errors as well.”

Orkney looking to maintain 100% start

Orkney are aiming to continue their spectacular start to the National 3 campaign when they host West of Scotland.

The islanders have taken maximum points from their opening three games, and defeated Strathmore 32-24 in their first home game last weekend.

This weekend’s opponents also have a 100% record, however, head coach Derek Robb insists Orkney are driven by a painful experience against the Milngavie side in 2018 as an incentive to continue their fine form.

Robb, who hopes to have prop Neil Campbell back from injury, added: “Everybody has really pulled together and we are doing pretty well.

“It was not an easy game against Strathmore in any way, shape or form.

“The standard was probably up a notch a wee bit from the first two games.

Full time at Picky: Orkney RFC 34-24 Strathmore RFC Another bonus point win to maintain the 100% record in a very competitive league!👍👏💪 — Orkney RFC (@OrkneyRFC) September 24, 2022

“It just keeps coming. West are unbeaten as well, and we will see how we get on against them on Saturday.

“On our home patch, we like to be a very difficult team to play against. Hopefully, this weekend will be no different.

“I’d like to think West will know they are in a game. The last time we were in National 3, in the very first league game of the season we lost against West by two points in the last minute of the game.

“That’s the last experience we have against West on our home patch, so there is always something to play for.”