Rugby: Highland bounce back with vital win in National 1

By Jack Nixon
October 3, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: October 3, 2022, 7:45 am
Highland got back to winning ways at Canal Park. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
Highland got back to winning ways at Canal Park. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson

Highland made the best of home comforts, surging back to form at Canal Park with a five-try win against Biggar.

Davie Carson’s side ran out convincing 35-16 winners, keeping them in contention for a tilt at promotion from National League 1.

Highland head coach Carson was delighted his charges had put behind them the demons of last week when they underachieved in Glasgow against GHK, keeping the pressure on the Lanarkshire side throughout both halves.

He said: “We were a different team today, in their faces right from the off. The result was never in doubt.

“We had some outstanding performances, including two tries from winger Magnus Henry who tortured his opposite number in both halves.

“Our distribution was perfect. But we are not getting carried away, there are tough challenges to come, not least at Kelso next week who are emerging as one of (the) best teams in this highly competitive league.”

Highland dominated the first half, running in three tries, two of which were converted by the reliable home stand off Scott Fraser who went on to add to his ever-growing tally in the second half, converting two tries and kicking one penalty.

The home try scorers were Henry (2), replacement lock Owen McDonald (2) and flanker Alfie Kinsella. The visitors were restricted to three penalties and a second half converted try.

Defeat for Orkney

In Kirkwall, Orkney suffered their first defeat in four outings in National League 3.

The islanders contributed in part to their own 38-28 reverse against West of Scotland by failing to take advantage of a strong following wind in the first half to trail 17-16.

A stirring second half by the islanders almost compensated but despite scoring two late tries were unable to claim a losing bonus point but had the consolation of try bonus point for their four tries.

The Orkney touchdowns were attributed to Scott Rendall, Ali Morgan, James Donahoe and Connor Hancock who also kicked two penalties and a conversion.

Head coach Derek Robb was disappointed with the outcome but pleased with the overall performance.

He said: “Considering we only came up last season, this was a good showing against a team who have won their first four games and sure to be one of the sides pushing for promotion.

“We ran them close and now know what it takes if you are going to be up there, but it’s gut-wrenching. We’ll just have to knuckle down in training next week before our trip to Howe of Fife.”

Editor's Picks