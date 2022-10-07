Rugby: Impressive start but Gordonians president Matthew Brechin insists there is more to come

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Rugby

Rugby: Impressive start but Gordonians president Matthew Brechin insists there is more to come

By Paul Third
October 7, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: October 7, 2022, 12:00 pm
Struan Robertson drives forward for Gordonians. Picture by Paul Glendell
Struan Robertson drives forward for Gordonians. Picture by Paul Glendell

Gordonians have raced out the traps in National 3 with four wins out of four but club president Matthew Brechin insists no-one at Countesswells is getting carried away.

The GoGos maintained their 100% winning start with a 45-26 victory at Strathmore last weekend.

While delighted with the promising start to the campaign, Brechin knows there is still much work to be done at Countesswells.

He said: “It has been good to see the boys make such a good start.

“There’s a fine balancing act when you drop down a division but the motivation has been there all summer and as I’ve said before the culture at the club is firmly on enjoyment and playing good rugby.

“When our first away game was postponed it meant we started the season with two home matches and winning both got everyone bouncing. But to go on and win two away games is fantastic.

“Whitecraigs were in National 2 with us last season so to do a demolition job on them and then go to Strathmore, which is always a stuffy away fixture, and put on a show has put us in a good position.

“But it is early days. West of Scotland have also started well while Greenock Wanderers will be a new team for us to face this season.

“We just have to focus on ourselves and trying to find that improvement every week.”

Gordonians aiming for home wins on Patrons Day

Brechin has spoken previously about trying to build a strong, positive culture at the club and he believes it is evident both with the first team squad and the second XV.

Both teams will be at home on Saturday for the club’s annual Patrons Day and the club president hopes fans will come out to show their appreciation of the efforts of the sides.

He said: “We’ve still got a lot to work on and we’re still building but the attitude of everyone at the club has been excellent.

“We had a lot of guys put their hands up to make the trip to Shetland to play for the 2s and seeing so many players want to go compete is encouraging.

“Everyone is playing for each other and the coaching staff we have is brilliant.

Jim Greenwood
Gordonians head coach Jim Greenwood

“There’s going to bumps in the road but we’re good at reaction well due to the positive attitude here.

“It’s a big weekend for the club on Saturday at our Patrons Day.

“We’ll have a lot of people in for lunch and both teams are at home so hopefully we can get a decent crowd to cheer on the first team against Perthshire and the 2s against RAF Lossiemouth.”

