Rugby: Impressive start but Gordonians president Matthew Brechin insists there is more to come

Gordonians have raced out the traps in National 3 with four wins out of four but club president Matthew Brechin insists no-one at Countesswells is getting carried away.

The GoGos maintained their 100% winning start with a 45-26 victory at Strathmore last weekend.

While delighted with the promising start to the campaign, Brechin knows there is still much work to be done at Countesswells.

He said: “It has been good to see the boys make such a good start.

“There’s a fine balancing act when you drop down a division but the motivation has been there all summer and as I’ve said before the culture at the club is firmly on enjoyment and playing good rugby.

“When our first away game was postponed it meant we started the season with two home matches and winning both got everyone bouncing. But to go on and win two away games is fantastic.

“Whitecraigs were in National 2 with us last season so to do a demolition job on them and then go to Strathmore, which is always a stuffy away fixture, and put on a show has put us in a good position.

“But it is early days. West of Scotland have also started well while Greenock Wanderers will be a new team for us to face this season.

“We just have to focus on ourselves and trying to find that improvement every week.”

Gordonians aiming for home wins on Patrons Day

Brechin has spoken previously about trying to build a strong, positive culture at the club and he believes it is evident both with the first team squad and the second XV.

Both teams will be at home on Saturday for the club’s annual Patrons Day and the club president hopes fans will come out to show their appreciation of the efforts of the sides.

He said: “We’ve still got a lot to work on and we’re still building but the attitude of everyone at the club has been excellent.

“We had a lot of guys put their hands up to make the trip to Shetland to play for the 2s and seeing so many players want to go compete is encouraging.

“Everyone is playing for each other and the coaching staff we have is brilliant.

“There’s going to bumps in the road but we’re good at reaction well due to the positive attitude here.

“It’s a big weekend for the club on Saturday at our Patrons Day.

“We’ll have a lot of people in for lunch and both teams are at home so hopefully we can get a decent crowd to cheer on the first team against Perthshire and the 2s against RAF Lossiemouth.”