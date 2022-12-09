Rugby: Chance for Ellon to put pressure on Caley Division 1 rivals Dunfermline

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ellon, who are joint top of Caley Division 1 with Dunfermline, can steal a march tomorrow should they take maximum points from third-placed Grangemouth Stags at the Meadows.

The Fifers, who travel to Ellon on January 7, are without a game.

With each side having only five games remaining, the first to blink will almost certainly lose out on promotion to the National Leagues.

Elsewhere in the top Caley league, Aberdeenshire host Hillfoots, while Aberdeen Wanderers trek to Thurso for their game with Caithness.

In Caley 2 North, Moray having put themselves in a challenging position to win the league after beating 2nd Highland last week. They will need to be at their best in Lerwick where Shetland with home advantage will aim to keep their top three ambitions alive.

The closest encounter could be at Invergordon where Ross Sutherland host third-placed Mackie who are still on the fringes of the title race.

Banff are at Countesswells where 2nd Gordonians always expect to run in the points, as per their high-flying first team in National League Three.

RAF Lossiemouth and North Police Scotland will aim to run up a substantial total between them at the RAF base.

In Inverness, 2nd Aberdeen Grammar will meet the full might of 2nd Highland who will be set to get back on track after the disappointment of losing 28-20 to Moray last week.

In Caley 3 North, runaway southern section leaders Garioch are at home to Fraserburgh in an all-Aberdeenshire clash.

Second-placed Dyce are at home to 2nd Aberdeenshire, while northern section leaders Kinloss Eagles host Caithness. Aberdeen University Medics meet Deeside at Kings College and Turriff entertain Stornoway.