Scotland wing Rufus McLean suspended by club after admitting domestic abuse charge

Scotland international Rufus McLean has been suspended at Glasgow Warriors after pleading guilty to charges of domestic abuse.

On Wednesday McLean appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court have earlier pled guilty to a charge that he engaged in a course of abusive behaviour towards his partner or ex-partner over a 21 month period from April 2019.

Sentence was deferred by Sheriff Matthew Auchincloss for reports until next month.

The wing, who has three caps, was not included in Gregor Townsend’s Six Nations squad named on Tuesday.

The court heard McLean mentally and physically abused partner Cara Haston (21) for nearly two years.

On Wednesday night McLean’s club Glasgow Warriors released a statement suspending him from all club activity.

‘Glasgow Warriors does not condone abuse’

Statement from Glasgow Warriors:

“Rufus McLean is suspended from all club activity and is unavailable for selection following a guilty plea to charges under the Domestic Abuse (Scotland) Act.

“Glasgow Warriors does not condone abuse of any kind and therefore, along with Scottish Rugby, immediately suspended the player following his plea.

“An internal investigation has been instigated and a disciplinary hearing will be held this week. Legal proceedings in this matter are not concluded therefore no further comment will be made at this time.”

It’s understood that the club’s disciplinary hearing may be as soon as Thursday.

McLean, 23, was considered one of Scottish Rugby’s best young prospects. He grew up in Hawick and attended Merchiston Castle School, and laterally was a student at the University of Strathclyde.

He played for Scotland at age-group levels and joined the Warriors in 2020. McLean made his Scotland debut in a test against Tonga in November 2021, scoring two tries. He narrowly missed becoming the first Scot to score a hat-trick on debut for nearly a century.

McLean has played two more tests and has 26 appearances for Glasgow.