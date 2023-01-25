Six Nations: Cam Redpath puts injury nightmare behind him and aims for a regular Scotland place

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cameron Redpath’s luck has got to change soon, and he feels that he can have a concerted run at a Scotland place for the Guinness Six Nations.

The son of former Scotland captain Bryan had a dream debut at Twickenham in 2021, starring in the Scots’ first win at England’s HQ for nearly 40 years. A succession of injuries put paid to the Bath centre’s further involvement in that campaign.

Cam forced his way back in a year later and made his second appearance as a replacement in Cardiff. But a nagging neck problem meant that was just a fleeting appearance again.

Redpath did get back in the squad and two more caps in November, and scoring a maiden try against Argentina. But he admitted he needed to sit down and sort himself out during his long rehabilitations after three separate surgeries, one on a knee and two to solve a neck issue.

‘I’m still only 23 and forget that sometimes’

“My first Six Nations, one cap, second Six Nations, one more cap,” he said. “That was tough, especially the mental side. Thankfully I have got a good group of friends, family and girlfriend who were there for me.

“I am still only 23, and I forget that sometimes. I put quite a lot of pressure on myself to be playing every week.

“This season I have got better at dealing with it. If at times I miss a game here or there, whether it’s decreasing my load or if I get a whack, it’s okay.

“I’m probably much better at dealing with that now. I know I have got to look after my body because if it is not up to scratch, I won’t be playing.

“The best thing was seeing my family and friends at the Argentina game. After all that went on, they got to see the good times as well.”

Competition is fierce for the centre spots with Chris Harris established at 13 and Sione Tuipulotu in outstanding form. But Redpath might have an advantage from next season on with Finn Russell coming to Bath as his midfield partner.

“It’s obviously a very, very good signing for us,” he said. “I’m pretty excited. It hopefully opens up some opportunities for us to play a bit.

“In the Premiership these days, it’s tough. If you lose the ball on your own line or in your own 22 it is a very hard position to keep teams out.

‘He’s a smart rugby player’

“Finn gets a lot of credit for the skilful way he plays, but he’s also a smart rugby player. He knows where to play and when to play.

“If he puts us in the right parts of the pitch it will be brilliant for us. We all know how Finn likes to get the ball wide to the wings.”

After making his decision to play for Scotland, Redpath encouraged his Scottish-qualified team-mate Josh Bayliss into the fold and now Ruaridh McConnochie.

The 31-year-old was twice capped by England. He’s taken advantage of the World Rugby regulation allowing players to switch nations after a three-year gap, if they’re qualified. McConnochie’s father Rennie hails from Perth.

“He’d been talking about it for a while, but at the end of the day it’s his own decision,” said Cam. “There was one time in the gym the Scottish national anthem came on, and I just looked at him and smiled.

“But I never pushed him one way or the other. I just told him it was a good environment up here and he would get a lot of ball in his hands.

“He’s been buzzing since his call-up. His family are all very Scottish and they live up here. I don’t think they spoke to him for a few years when he played for England!”