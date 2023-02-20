Aberdeen Grammar boost survival hopes with comeback win; Highland defeated by Gala

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen Grammar ended a seven-game losing streak to give themselves a lifeline in their fight to avoid relegation from National League One.

The Rubislaw men came from 24-5 down to beat fellow strugglers Stewart’s Melville 26-24 in Edinburgh.

Grammar produced a remarkable second half performance, boosting their confidence for the remaining six games of the season, starting with a trip to Dundee on Saturday, followed by games against GHK (h), Biggar (a), Highland (h), Gala (h) and Watsonians (a).

The result leaves Grammar four points clear of bottom side Stewart’s Melville.

The afternoon was made better by the news that Dundee, Stirling County and GHK, the three others in danger of dropping out of the league had lost.

Captain Tom Aplin was delighted with the away day which had yielded maximum points and said on his return to the team after injury: “This was a gutsy performance from a team who dug deep and did well to come from 17-5 down at half time.

“We even managed to survive a sticky 10 minute spell after the break when we leaked a converted try, but hit back with three of our own to take a 26-24 lead which we held on to and managed the game well.

“Our forwards fronted up well in the closing stages.”

Aplin played his part, kicking three conversions and a try, while keeping the Edinburgh side at bay with his mighty clearances.

Flanker Jonny Spence was Grammar’s first half try scorer, while in the second half their three touchdowns were attributed to centre Craig Shepherd, prop Mark Galloway and captain Aplin who scored the winning try to set up what is sure to be a nerve-jangling derby game at Dundee on Saturday.

No Gala day for Highland

In in the Scottish Borders, Highland were unable to move into the top four of the division after losing 27-5 to Gala.

The Inverness side got off to a dreadful start and were 15-0 down after 20 minutes.

Head coach Davie Carson said: “It was always going to be hard after that but we competed well.

“We had three second half injuries to contend, including a head injury to Alex MacDonald.

“Our youngsters fronted up, not least 18-year-old Svend Pederson who had a great game.

“We had to juggle the pack to accommodate our injuries in the second half against a good, enterprising Gala side.

“We now have to regroup for our home game with Stirling County next week when there will be no relaxing against a side who are battling to stay up. There are no easy games in this league.”

The Gala back three were particularly effective, kicking astutely and generally causing concern in the Highland defence.

Once again veteran hooker Kevin Brown demonstrated his worth to the Canal Park side, scoring his side’s only try and then switching to the back row when his side needed him to cover for injured players.

The defeat means that Highland are unlikely to feature in the top four at the end of the season but can still finish in a respectable fifth place, while having some say in which three teams are relegated, including a game away to Aberdeen Grammar on March 25.