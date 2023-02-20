Aberdeen Grammar boost survival hopes with comeback win; Highland defeated by Gala

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen Grammar boost survival hopes with comeback win; Highland defeated by Gala

By Jack Nixon
February 20, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: February 20, 2023, 8:54 am
Aberdeen Grammar's Tom Aplin, centre. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Grammar's Tom Aplin, centre. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Aberdeen Grammar ended a seven-game losing streak to give themselves a lifeline in their fight to avoid relegation from National League One.

The Rubislaw men came from 24-5 down to beat fellow strugglers Stewart’s Melville 26-24 in Edinburgh.

Grammar produced a remarkable second half performance, boosting their confidence for the remaining six games of the season, starting with a trip to Dundee on Saturday, followed by games against GHK (h), Biggar (a), Highland (h), Gala (h) and Watsonians (a).

The result leaves Grammar four points clear of bottom side Stewart’s Melville.

The afternoon was made better by the news that Dundee, Stirling County and GHK, the three others in danger of dropping out of the league had lost.

Captain Tom Aplin was delighted with the away day which had yielded maximum points and said on his return to the team after injury: “This was a gutsy performance from a team who dug deep and did well to come from 17-5 down at half time.

“We even managed to survive a sticky 10 minute spell after the break when we leaked a converted try, but hit back with three of our own to take a 26-24 lead which we held on to and managed the game well.

“Our forwards fronted up well in the closing stages.”

Craig Shepherd added another try to his collection at the weekend.  Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Aplin played his part, kicking three conversions and a try, while keeping the Edinburgh side at bay with his mighty clearances.

Flanker Jonny Spence was Grammar’s first half try scorer, while in the second half their three touchdowns were attributed to centre Craig Shepherd, prop Mark Galloway and captain Aplin who scored the winning try to set up what is sure to be a nerve-jangling derby game at Dundee on Saturday.

No Gala day for Highland

In in the Scottish Borders, Highland were unable to move into the top four of the division after losing 27-5 to Gala.

The Inverness side got off to a dreadful start and were 15-0 down after 20 minutes.

Head coach Davie Carson said: “It was always going to be hard after that but we competed well.

“We had three second half injuries to contend, including a head injury to Alex MacDonald.

“Our youngsters fronted up, not least 18-year-old Svend Pederson who had a great game.

“We had to juggle the pack to accommodate our injuries in the second half against a good, enterprising Gala side.

“We now have to regroup for our home game with Stirling County next week when there will be no relaxing against a side who are battling to stay up. There are no easy games in this league.”

Highland’s Kevin Brown.

The Gala back three were particularly effective, kicking astutely and generally causing concern in the Highland defence.

Once again veteran hooker Kevin Brown demonstrated his worth to the Canal Park side, scoring his side’s only try and then switching to the back row when his side needed him to cover for injured players.

The defeat means that Highland are unlikely to feature in the top four at the end of the season but can still finish in a respectable fifth place, while having some say in which three teams are relegated, including a game away to Aberdeen Grammar on March 25.

