Rugby: Highland out to protect strong home form as leaders Kelso head north for final fixture

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Rugby

Rugby: Highland out to protect strong home form as leaders Kelso head north for final fixture

Last-day victory would offer Inverness side a chance of a fourth-place finish in National One this season.

By Paul Chalk
Craig Findlater is fit and ready for Highland v Kelso this weekend. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Craig Findlater is fit and ready for Highland v Kelso this weekend. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Highland could blow the National One title race wide open if they shock visiting leaders Kelso on Saturday.

Ahead of this final fixture for both teams, the Inverness side still have an outside chance of catching Gala to finish 2022/23 in fourth position – and that’s all head coach Davie Carson is focused on.

When they visited Kelso in October, they ran their hosts close, losing 24-21.

Kelso are 10 points ahead of Ayr, who have a game in hand and don’t play this weekend.

Defeat for the front-runners, who have won 19 of their 22 matches, would open the door for Ayr, who travel to Gala next weekend before finishing at Stewart’s Melville seven days later.

Kelso, therefore, will be heading north to get the win which would put them on the brink of a title win and promotion to the Premiership.

‘I want is to finish with a win’

Carson knows Ayr will watching closely, but his chief concern is rounding off an improved campaign with a spring in their step.

He said: “You couldn’t ask for a better way to end the season than at home to the league leaders – what a finale.

Highland head coach Davie Carson. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“We asked our players to get four wins from our last four games. We have won three so far and we want to make it four to round off the season.

“Either Kelso or Ayr will go up, but from our point of view, all I want is to finish with a win. I’m looking forward to it immensely.

“If that happens, only one team will have beaten us at home this season and that would be Melrose – that’s our aim, which will put us in good stead going into next season.

“Melrose are, in fact, the only team to beat us home and away and we want that to remain the case come Saturday tea-time.”

Highlights Kelso v Highland 08-10-22

Here's the highlights of last weekends 1st XV narrow 24-21 loss at Poynder Park Kelso clipped from Scottish Rugby's highlights package. You can catch Scottish Rugby's full highlights package for the Premiership and National Leagues by clicking on the link below:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FDXPG0_EHNU&t=1079s

Posted by Highland Rugby Football Club on Wednesday, 12 October 2022

Fast play best way to tackle Kelso

Having lost in Kelso by just three points earlier in the campaign, Carson is urging his men to throw everything at the league’s top team for 80 minutes to give themselves a chance.

He said: “We got off to a really slow start and I think they led 21-3 at half-time and we came right back to lose by only three points.

“We turned the heat and the pace up in the second half, very similar to what we did against Dundee a couple of weeks ago.

“With another five minutes on the clock, we reckon we could have beaten Kelso that day, because their forwards were absolutely burst.

“The aim on Saturday will be to play as fast as we can. This is our last game, just empty the tank and see if they can go off with a win before they go and have a rest over the summer.”

Rupeni Rokoduguni looks set to play against Kelso. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

Strong results keeping Carson happy

Whether Highland finish fourth or fifth, they have secured more victories this season and there are younger players making an impact, which is great for the future of the club.

He added: “We have got more wins this year compared to last and that shows progress.

“You look back at a couple of games and think: ‘if only’, but that’s sport – we’ve seen young boys come in this season and do a job and they will be eager to grab first-team jerseys next year.”

Highland, with hospitality packed for this rescheduled game, expect to be at full-strength for the weekend, with Craig Findlater, Rupeni Rokoduguni and Rory Mighton added to the pool.

Orkney must wait for final fixture

Orkney’s splendid six-game winning run in National Three was ended when they lost 50-5 at Hillhead Jordanhill last week, which saw their Glasgow opponents move into first place.

Gordonians, who are now second, are strong favourites to go on and win the title as they have three games in hand and are just one point off below the summit.

Orkney, whose sparkling form has helped them reach fifth place, could well drop one or two positions by the time they return to action against Gordonians on May 6.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Rugby

Aberdeen lawyer and rugby union man Gordon Masson.
Death of former Scottish Rugby Union president, Aberdeen lawyer Gordon Masson
There are some intriguing matches this weekend.
Rugby: Caley Three North play-off matches near climax
Gordonians coach Ryan Morrice.
Rugby: Gordonians need two wins from last four games to secure National Three title
Aberdeen's Doug Russell is retiring at the end of the season. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Rugby: Final Rubislaw runout for retiring Aberdeen Grammar trio
Orkney head coach Derek Robb. Image: DC Thomson
Rugby: Orkney's winning run ended by Hillhead Jordanhill
Jim Greenwood. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Gordonians journey fills head coach Jim Greenwood with pride
Orkney head coach Derek Robb.
Orkney face difficult Hillhead Jordanhill test in efforts to make it seven wins on…
There are some intriguing matches this weekend.
Rugby: Garioch face Kinloss Eagles in pivotal clash
Duhan van der Merwe's winning try at Twickenham in February.
THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: My 10 most memorable games in 30 years of rugby…
Grammar's Tom Aplin holds off a challenge. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Rugby: Aberdeen Grammar produce 'gutsy display' against Biggar; Highland impress in Dundee

Most Read

1
John Lewis closed its doors in 2021. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
John Lewis building in Aberdeen under offer
2
Bartlomiej Balwierz faces deportation from the UK after he admitted having sex in a public place. Image: DC Thomson.
Man who had sex outside Union Square likely to be deported
3
bus fire Crathes
Stagecoach bus catches fire on the A93 near Crathes
4
David Spencer from Skyline CableWays hopes to build a cable car in Aberdeen to help connect the beach to the city. Image: DCT design/ David Spencer
Exclusive: Firm eyes Aberdeen with plans to ‘make millions’ by building city cable car
2
5
Shannon Lovett's black Labrador Harley tragically died at a house fire in Inverurie. Image: Shannon Lovett and Wullie Marr.
Family’s heartbreak after beloved Labrador Harley perishes in Inverurie house fire
6
Stoycho Marinov admitted biting a female police officer and refusing a breath test on two occasions. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson/Facebook.
Drink-driver bit police officer then refused to be breathalysed
7
Aberdeen captain Willie Miller holds aloft the European Cup Winners Cup. Photo SNS
Aberdeen’s Gothenburg Greats revisit European glory for BBC documentary
8
Chanel blocked sales from a Union Street pharmacy in Aberdeen
Revealed: Chanel stopped perfume being sold on Union Street due to surroundings
2
9
Captain Colin Watt, former Macduff skipper and Aberdeen marine controller.
Daughter’s tribute to former Macduff skipper Colin Watt, 72
10
Mowat Court staff celebrate their successful inspection. Image: Care UK.
A ‘very good’ report: Stonehaven care home praised by watchdog

More from Press and Journal

The Courier, Features, CR0027302, Out and About, Gayle Ritchie story, Gayle visits Inchoeach Farm/Shealwalls Farm - one of many farms across Scotland taking part in Go Rural Scotland/Visit Scotland's "Lambathon", showcasing agri-tourism across the country. Picture shows; some of the lambs which were only hours old. Monday 29th March, 2021. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Man, 73, charged after death of four lambs near Keith in alleged sheep-worrying incident
Police officers based at the airport were called to almost 500 more incidents this year than the previous year. Aberdeen International Airport.
Revealed: Aberdeen Airport police attended over 1,700 incidents last year
Road closed. Image: DC Thomson
A90 closed near Crimond due to two-vehicle collision
This guy couldn't be more excited to see you. Image: Shutterstock
12 nature reserves to visit across the north and north-east
St Magnus Day takes place this Sunday. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
5 things to do this weekend: Celebrate St Magnus Day, watch School of Rock…
CR0042177 Katherine Wylie. James Shewan is pictured at Elgin Sheriff Court. April 13th 2023 Images by DC Thomson
Thief who stole children's cancer charity tin handed unpaid work
Campaigner Lisa Beckett in Dalmally, with surrounding landscape new pylons could impact upon.
Dalmally says 'No More Pylons' as community builds funds to fight SSEN plans
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. Rising Star: Kianna McKay of Shut The Fudge Up in Inverbervie Picture shows; Kianna McKay of Shut The Fudge Up in Inverbervie. Inverbervie. Supplied by Design Date; Unknown
RGU graduate Kianna McKay balances 9 to 5 with running thriving Inverbervie fudge business…
Post Thumbnail
Comfort Food Friday: Make this ham and cauliflower cheese for an eye-catching and tasty…
Peterhead's Jack Brown. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead midfielder Jack Brown praises changes made by caretaker co-bosses Jordon Brown and Ryan…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]