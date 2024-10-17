Rugby Gallery: Aberdeen Grammar Rugby Club – the best 120 pictures from through the years Images from our archives of the Rubislaw club. Pictures of Aberdeen Grammar Rugby Club through the years. Image: DC Thomson. By Danny Law October 17 2024, 3:00 pm October 17 2024, 3:00 pm Share Gallery: Aberdeen Grammar Rugby Club – the best 120 pictures from through the years Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/sport/rugby/6604658/photo-gallery-aberdeen-grammar-rugby-club/ Copy Link 0 comment Aberdeen Grammar Rugby Club was founded in 1893 and has a long and proud history as one of the leading clubs in the north of Scotland. Grammar play their home matches at Rubislaw and the club has produced a plethora of players who have gone on to play at the highest level. Here is a look at some of our pictures of Aberdeen Grammar Rugby Club through the years from our archives. The early days Aberdeen Grammar FPs 1948-49. Back row (left to right) – N.I.W. Meldrum (hon. sec), D.N. Georgeson, A.G. Craig, A.D. Lyall, R.J. Bain, J.C. Hunter, A.H. Tawse, K.G. Buthlay, J.M. Milne. Middle row – E. Buthlay (hon. treasurer), W.L. Connon (hon. treas/sec), J.S.G Munro (vice-capt.) W.D Allardice (capt.), R.F. Buthlay, E. Hunter, C.R. Cruickshank. Front – T.G. Smith, J.S. Sutherland. Aberdeen Grammar FPs in 1953. Back row, from left: B.E. Thomson, E. Craig, C.D. Mowat, B.S. Gray, W.D. Brooker, I. Stuart, D.W.C. Smith. Front row, from left: E.G. Anderson, R. Comber, E. H. Cruickshank, D.N. Georgeson (capt.), W.D. Allardice, S. McPherson, S. Monro. Aberdeen Grammar FPs in 1964. Back row from left: J.M Jeffrey, M.G.H Gibb, W Balfour, P.W Love, G.F Webster, W.G Downs, D.W.T Paul, C Ritchie, F.N McKenzie. Front row: G.B Singer, G.G Hutcheon, R.R Comber, D.N Georgeson, J.A Banks, R.C Scace. Aberdeen Grammar FPs rugby team. Date unknown. Aberdeen Grammar School FPs showed off their new strip in 1976. Diminuitive scrum-half Ian Gray in the old white strip looks up at the towering figure of Mike Rouse in the new green and magenta colours. Aberdeen Grammar School FPs pictured before a match against Aberdeenshire at Rubislaw in 1976. Skipper Graham Reid (holding ball) was injured and didn’t play. Back row (from left): N. Stronach, G. Herries, I. Hopkin, I. Gilbert, R. Buglass, J. Andrews, D. Mitchell, C. Gallon, R. Fordyce. Front row (left to right): I. Gray, A. Garden, A. Mitchelson, G. Reid, C. Campbell, G. Davidson, G. Clark. Aberdeen Grammar FPs in 1977. Back row from left: R. Buglass, C. Gallon, G. Clark and J. Murray. Front: I. Gray, G. Bowie, A. Mitchelson and G. Carson. Aberdeen Grammar FPs in 1978. Back row from left: W. Manley, M. Petrie, B. Georgeson, J. Andrews, R. Buglass, G. Clark, C. Gallon, W. Davidson (capt.). Front row from left: K. Dunne, I. Strachan, P. Howe, D. Mitchell, I. Gray, A. McCulloch, A. Booth. Aberdeen Grammar FPs in 1979. Back row from left: R. Fordyce, G. Spry, C. Gailon, J. Andrews, B. Elrick, I. Gilbert, P. Foulin, G. Innes. Front row: A. Milne, I. Gray, W. Davidson (capt.), G. Bowie, R. Young, G. Clark, R. Clark. Aberdeen Grammar School senior rugby team in 1979. Back row from left: Garvie, M. Hardy, M. Grant, Scott, Christie, Young, Anderson, Galloway. Front row: Mitchell, P. Grant, Strachan, Grieve, G. T. Smith, G. R. Smith, B. Hardy. The Gordonians tussle with Aberdeen Grammar School Former Pupils rugby team at Rubislaw in 1979. The Gordonians won 33-3. Aberdeen Grammar FPs in 1979. Front row from left: R. Clark, K. Dunne, B. Holden, I. Gilbert (capt.), P. Clegg, R. Young. Back row: C. Gallon, A. Milne, M. Petrie, J. Murray, B. Georgeson, G. Clark, I. Galbreath, B. Elrick, A. McCulloch. Coach Brian Clark puts the Grammar FPs team members through a training session at Rubislaw in 1982. Left to right are Jim Cargill, Pete Fouin, Rod Jamieson, Les Watson, Phil Clegg, Ken Brown and Peter Littlejohn. Training in 1983 ahead of a big match between Grammar FPs and Gordonians in National League Division II. The Aberdeen Grammar School 1st and 2nd-year rugby teams who won the competitions in their age groups at the seven-a-side tournament at Fraserburgh in 1983. Holding aloft the ball are captains Andrew Linsell (left) and Simon Rolfe. Grammar FPs coach has a word with the players during a training stint at Seafield in 1984. Captain of Grammar FP Rugby Club Benny Elrick (left) supervises a practice attempt at setting a human domino spill record at Rubislaw Playing Fields in 1984 ahead of a Guinness World Record attempt. Jim Cargill (front) ready to lead his Grammar FPs team mates as tour captain on their trip to Texas. Picture taken 9 April 1985. On their return to Aberdeen Airport in 1985 after a 10-day tour of Texas are members of Aberdeen Grammar School FP Rugby Club. The party of 26 were in Houston, Galveston and Austin where they came from behind to win a tournament. Front fourth left holding the Coors Trophy is skipper Jim Cargill. FPs beat the host club 15-13 to win the Austin tournament and earlier in their tour, they lost to Houston Harts 21-15, beat Houston Old Boys 28-15 and defeated Galveston 13-9. Aberdeen Grammar FPs in 1987. Back row from left: A. Lang, E. Drummond, D. Fraser, W. A. Cumming, K. H. Wyness, R. Lunan, K. Leslie, F. Manning, R. Hogg. Front row: J.D. Murray, R. Keillor, A.R. Duncan, C. McDonald (capt), D.J. Kennedy, C. O’Malley, N. Riddle. First year school rugby players in a clash between Aberdeen Grammar and Robert Gordon’s in 1988. Grammar ran out 14-0 winners. Powering on is Grammar FPs’ second row forward Derek “Deek” Fraser following a challenge from Highland’s Ian Duff as Ian McLennan (left) and David Graham also close in. Picture taken in 1988. Grammar FPs scrum half Duncan Kennedy gets the ball away under pressure from Boroughmuir at Rubislaw. Highlands Ian Duff (right) in a tussle for the ball with Grammar’s Derek Fraser (left). Grammar FPs scrum half Stuart Thom holds off a challenge at Rubislaw in 1991. Madras FPs captain Reid clutches the ball during a maul at Rubislaw. Grammar won the match 22-19. Trying time for Alloa as Grammar FPs left winger Colin Maguire touches down to open the scoring at Rubislaw in 1992. Line-out action from Grammar FPs v Dalziel FPs at Rubislaw in 1992. Aberdeen.Select’s Lachie Dow is tackled by Exiles trio Ian Banks, Duncan Massie and Dave Thornton during the annual Boxing Day rugby match at Rubislaw in 1995. Rubislaw memories <span style="vertical-align: inherit"><span style="vertical-align: inherit">The boys of Aberdeen Grammar’s Primary 4 rugby team show off this season’s trophies.</span></span> <span style="vertical-align: inherit"><span style="vertical-align: inherit">Donny Innes, left, who was presented with a quaich to honor his services to rugby in the North-East. He is pictured with fellow Aberdeen Grammar and Scotland player Dallas Allardice. </span></span> <span style="vertical-align: inherit"><span style="vertical-align: inherit">Aberdeen Grammar’s Keith Oddie in training ahead of a match against Kelso. </span></span> <span style="vertical-align: inherit"><span style="vertical-align: inherit">Andy Watson, Grammar’s Scotland u21, with the National Player of the Year Award. </span></span> <span style="vertical-align: inherit"><span style="vertical-align: inherit">Aberdeen Grammar under-18 player Stuart Corsar who has been called up to play for the Scotland under-18 side. Image: Raymond Besant/DC Thomson.</span></span> <span style="vertical-align: inherit"><span style="vertical-align: inherit">Aberdeen Grammar’s new signing, Robert Russell from Australia, receives a helping hand with his blazer from coach Steve Coward. </span></span> <span style="vertical-align: inherit"><span style="vertical-align: inherit">Aberdeen Grammar’s new coach Kerry Whale with his wife Susan and kids Luke, 8, Dane, 6 and Ben, 4, at Rubislaw Playing Fields.</span></span> <span style="vertical-align: inherit"><span style="vertical-align: inherit">New sponsorship deal between Abbot Group and Aberdeen Grammar Rugby Club. At Rubislaw are Abbot Group finance director Peter Milne, left, and Grammar player Keith Oddie. </span></span> <span style="vertical-align: inherit"><span style="vertical-align: inherit">Abbot Group inance director Peter Milne, left, Grammar player Colin Maguire and Grammar sponsorship manager Doug Watson.</span></span> <span style="vertical-align: inherit"><span style="vertical-align: inherit">New Aberdeen Grammar rugby coach Damian Reidy. Image: Colin Rennie/DC Thomson.</span></span> <span style="vertical-align: inherit"><span style="vertical-align: inherit">Aberdeen Grammar players, clockwise from top, Alistair Thompson, Colin McCaul, Mike Donaldson, Iain Stanger, John MacKenzie, Mark O’Brian, Tim Dinen and Jason Watt. Image: Colin Rennie/DC Thomson. </span></span> <span style="vertical-align: inherit"><span style="vertical-align: inherit">Colin McGuire of Aberdeen Grammar FP’s with his unlucky no 12 shirt after breaking his thumb at the weekend. </span></span> Ross County’s Mark Perry, Aberdeen University’s team captain and Commonwealth contender Tom Hanna, Aberdeen Grammar’s, Andrew Wilson and Aberdeen Asset Management’s Paddy Conlon race against each other in a 2000m challenge at Aberdeen Trinity Centre. John McKenzie scores the first try for Grammar in the match with Heriots at Rubislaw. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson. <span style="vertical-align: inherit"><span style="vertical-align: inherit">Aberdeen Grammar player Andrew Hose breaks clear of the pack against Currie at Rubislaw Park. Image: Raymond Besant/DC Thomson. </span></span> Grammar’s Andy Crighton tries to get forward in the match with Heriots FP’s at Rubislaw. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson. Grammar’s Andy Crighton is tackled against Heriots FP at Rubislaw. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson. Aberdeen Grammar School announced they were creating a development academy for rugby. Pictured are from left Alan Mekie who will run the academy and player Colin Maguire. Aberdeen Grammar’s Michael O’Brien, left, reaches for the ball against Peebles in the BT Cup at Rubislaw. Aberdeen Grammar player Andrew Wilson who had signed a professional contract with Glasgow. Aberdeen Grammar School’s rugby team with the BOS Trophy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson. Aberdeen Grammar Australian coach Damian Reidy, right, with four of his six compatriots, from left, Tim Dinnen, Luke McCann, Rod Seib and Mark McLean. Stuart Miller, middle, from Town & County presenting a car to Damian Reidy, Aberdeen Grammar’s head coach and Alex Forrester, far left, Aberdeen Grammar Rugby Club president. Under-21 rugby player of the year was won by Stuart Corsar of Aberdeen Grammar. He picked up a new car from Town And County garage in Aberdeen. Image: Colin Rennie/DC Thomson. Aberdeen Grammar rugby players Patrick Maughan, left, of the under-15s and David Wood of the under-16s show off the Caledonian Cup trophies with members of both teams pictured behind. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson. Four new signings to the Aberdeen Grammar Rugby Academy, from, left, Andrew Foreman (15), Tane Jericevich (17), Patrick Maughan (14) and Phil Pearce (17). Image: Colin Rennie/DC Thomson. Aberdeen Grammar’s Ben Prescott charges through the Glasgow Hawks defence. Pictured from left: Grammar new signing Luke Parsons, Abbot Group finance director Peter Milne, coach Damian Reidy, and rugby development officer Colin Philips. Sean Crombie, a new Aberdeen Grammar signing. Rod Seib, captain of Aberdeen Grammar, looks forward to the start of the new season in 2005. Actiono from Aberdeen Grammar against Heriots in 2005. Image: Colin Rennie/DC Thomson. The Lord Provost Charitable Trust Fun Day with P6/7 players from Aberdeen Grammar and Aberdeen Wanderers. A match between Aberdeen Grammar and Glasgow Hawks is called off in 2005. Grammar under-14s rugby team won the Scottish Cup at Murryfield which they paraded around Rubislaw. A children’s rugby camp was held at Aberdeenshire Rugby Club’s Woodside Sports Complex by Colin Phillips of Aberdeen Grammar FPs. Pictured with Colin is Liam Forbes. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson. Two new signings for Aberdeen Grammar. Pictured from left are Michael McNaughton and Ben Spearitt. Aberdeen Grammar pictured before departing to France for pre-season training. Dave Robinson, Aberdeen Grammar FP’s Rugby Club president. Pictured in 2006. Aberdeen Grammar’s new signing Rab Barrie. The Aberdeen Grammar School rugby team pictured at their school prom in 2007. Aberdeen Grammar School’s new coach Mike O’Donovan. Image: Kami Thomson. Aberdeen Grammar’s Richard Just tries to break through against Haddington. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson. Aberdeen Grammar team members Euan Campbell, Billy Russell, Fraser Young, Richard Just and Colin Philips with snooker champion Neil Robertson on a visit to the club. Aberdeen Grammar team members Billy Russell and Richard Just practise a line-up throw with snooker champion Neil Robertson. Ewen Campbell in the thick of the action for Aberdeen Grammar. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson. Aberdeen Grammar rugby player Ashleah McMulloch after being called into the Scottish Thistles national sevens team. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson. Aberdeen Grammar’s Andy Webb is takled by Mackie Minis’ Adam Taylor (left) and Kris McCullough. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson. Grammar’s Billy Russell tries to power through the Dundee defence in 2008. Image: Colin Rennie/DC Thomson. Former New Zealand rugby captain Sean Fitzpatrick is a guest speaker at Aberdeen Grammar FP’s fundraising dinner in 2009. Attendees at the Grammar Rugby dinner at the Marcliffe Hotel. From left: Sonia and Ian Mills with Pat and Frank Browne. Attendees at the Grammar Rugby dinner at the Marcliffe Hotel. From left: Alan Michie, Arthur McCulloch, Barry Watt, Sean Fitzpatrick, Frank Maughan, Jim Andrews and Derek Younger. Attendees at the Grammar Rugby dinner at the Marcliffe Hotel. Pictured from left: Pam Smith, Jade McHattie, Rachel Maughan and Sarah Leighton. Attendees at the Grammar Rugby dinner at the Marcliffe Hotel. From left: Roland and Sally Kuudson, Gordon and Lorna Thomson and Bruce and Danielle Gray. The boys of Aberdeen Grammar’s Primary 4 rugby team show off this season’s trophies with their coach Mary Christian (back left) and assistant coach Lyndsay Booth. Alex Duncan is the new head coach of the Aberdeen Grammar rugby team for the 2009/10 season. Aberdeen Grammar’s four new signings, from left, Mark Bennedick, Peter Nelson, Ryan Strellow and Cameron Caine. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson. Grammar’s Rob Lawson kicks through the posts at Rubislaw. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson. The teams line up ahead of Aberdeen Grammar v Dunfermline for a minute’s silence for Bill McLaren at Rubislaw. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson. Dunfermline’s Jean Simmons, left and Grammar’s Sandy Warnock jump for the ball. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson. Youngsters during the Grampian School Rugby Goes for Gold event at Aberdeen Grammar School. Up n Under star Abi Titmuss with the Aberdeen Grammar Rugby Club. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson. Grammar’s Sandy Warnock rises high against Gala. Image: Colin Rennie/DC Thomson. New Aberdeen Grammar signing Apelu Alapati. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson. Grammar rugby coaches Alex Duncan, Kevin Wyness and Craig Parslow with the team. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson. Aberdeen’s head coach Alex Duncan watches with the coaching team and squad. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson. The crowd enjoy a game between Aberdeen Grammar and Melrose in 2011. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson. Scoreboard duty at an Aberdeen Grammar game in 2011. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson. Action from Aberdeen Grammar v Melrose in 2011. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson. A big crowd at Rubislaw in 2011. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson. The Aberdeen Grammar team picture in 2011. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson. Aberdeen Grammar player Alex Hagart at training in 2011. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson. The Aberdeen Grammar Rugby Club dinner at the Marcliffe in 2012. Pictured from left Gavin and Julie Forsyth, Sonia and Donald Love. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson. Aberdeen Grammar Rugby Club dinner at the Marcliffe Hotel. Pictured from left: Alex and Audrey Nicoll, Lorna and Gordon Thomson. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson. 71-year-old George Watson who won the Spirit of Rugby award from the SRU for his work in promoting the game at youth level at Aberdeen Grammar. Aberdeen Grammar centre Peceli Nacavumato breaks clear against Dundee. Aberdeen Grammar’s six new signings. From left: Matt Reid, Cameron Eyre, Ade Hales, Mark Ryan, Peceli Nacamavuto and Stuart Corsar. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson. Grammar RFC player Cam Eyre looks ahead to a game against Edinburgh Accies. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson. Picture of Pat Allardice presenting the Dallas Allardice Trophy to Aberdeen Grammar captain Stuart Corsar. Aberdeen Grammar celebrate after their Caledonia Regional Cup final win against Howe of Fife RFC at Rubislaw in 2013. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson. Stuart Corsar with the Caledonia Regional Cup. Grammar’s Matt Dixon (2nd left) gets a pat on the head for scoring a try against Currie. Iimage: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson. Aberdeen Grammar’s Greig Ryan in action against Howe of Fife. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson. Aberdeen Grammar’s Morgan Ward scores a try. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson. Aberdeen Grammar Rugby Club after appointing Kevin Wyness as head coach. He is pictured with Gordon Thomson, chairman of the club. Glasgow Warriors visit Aberdeen Grammar’s Rubislaw pitches. Grammar’s Kevin Wyness with Glasgow Warriors head coach Gregor Townsend in 2013. Aberdeen Grammar’s new signing Jamie Metcalfe. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson. Aberdeen Grammar players, from left, Harry Duthie, Peceli Nakamavuto, Greig Ryan and Steve Aitken. Currie’s Ross Weston and Grammar’s Jamie Metcalfe. Image: Colin Rennie/DC Thomson. Aberdeen Grammar rugby coaches from left: Ally Barron, Doug Russell, Thomas Pinet, Gordon Thomson (chairman), Alasdair O’Connor, Stuart Corsar and Morgan Ward with new coach Rob Currie. Aberdeen Grammar’s huddle before kick off in 2017. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
