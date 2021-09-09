Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Shinty: Lovat player ‘devastated’ to miss Camanachd Cup final through suspension

By Bill McAllister
September 9, 2021, 5:00 pm
Lorne Mackay in action against Newtonmore in the 2018 Camanachd Cup final.
Lovat dynamo Lorne MacKay has picked up a two-game suspension which will keep him out of the Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup Final against Kinlochshiel at Oban on Saturday week.

The news is a bombshell to the Kiltarlity club, seeking to win the trophy for the third time in 68 years.

The 31-year-old bricklayer, equally at home in midfield or the forward line, was booked for dissent in last weekend’s semi-final victory over Kingussie.

It was his first yellow card of the season, but it took him through the disciplinary points threshhold and triggered the ban.

Lovat, who have no fixture this weekend, cannot even try to bring forward matches because the suspension begins on September 18, the day of the final.

Club president John MacRitchie said: “Lorne was devastated when he found out how costly his first booking since 2019 has turned out to be. That’s the way the system works and we’ve no right of appeal.

“Everyone at the club is absolutely gutted for him. It’s a terrible shame that he misses such a big occasion at this stage of his career. He’s been playing so well this season, which makes it particularly frustrating.

“Lorne’s misfortune opens the door for someone else to gain a unique opportunity.”

MacRitchie also confirmed that wing centre Scott Mackenzie is in plaster after breaking fingers against Kingussie and has no chance of making the final.

Referee appointed for cup final

Meanwhile, the Camanachd Association has appointed John Angus Gillies to referee the final – the first Skye man to handle the big game in recent decades.

John Angus, who played in Skye’s 1990 Camanachd Cup winning team, took up refereeing in 2009 and has been in charge of MacTavish Cup and Celtic Society Cup finals. He was selected as fourth official at the 2019 and 2017 Camanachd finals.

