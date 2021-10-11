Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport Shinty

Shinty: Kinlochshiel match abandoned after Paul MacRae suffers serious knee injury

By Bill McAllister
October 11, 2021, 6:00 am
Kinlochshiels' Paul Macrae (right) blocks an attempt from Scott Macdonald (Kyles).
Paul MacRae, the 40-year-old who won a Camanachd Cup winners medal with Kinlochshiel three weeks ago, suffered a serious knee injury which caused the abandonment of his club’s Mowi League game with Lochaber at Spean Bridge.

The super-fit midfielder is almost certain to miss the MacTavish Cup final later this month as Shiel try to win it for the first time.

Lochaber manager Danny Delaney said: “Paul sustained a bad knee injury ten minutes into the second half and play was stopped while everyone waited for an ambulance to arrive.

“By the time it did so, and Paul was taken to Belford Hospital, the referee spoke to both managers and it was agreed that as players were feeling the cold due to the prolonged stoppage, there was an injury risk if they resumed. So it was agreed all round to abandon the game.

“Paul has been a magnificent stalwart for his club and everyone sends their best wishes for a full recovery.”

Lochaber gave a debut to 18-year-old Cameron White, the former Scottish Under-16 boxing champion and Junior Olympics competitor, and he scored their goal. Keith MacRae netted for Shiel and it was 1-1 when play was called off.

