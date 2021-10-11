Shinty: Kinlochshiel match abandoned after Paul MacRae suffers serious knee injury

Paul MacRae, the 40-year-old who won a Camanachd Cup winners medal with Kinlochshiel three weeks ago, suffered a serious knee injury which caused the abandonment of his club’s Mowi League game with Lochaber at Spean Bridge.

The super-fit midfielder is almost certain to miss the MacTavish Cup final later this month as Shiel try to win it for the first time.

Lochaber manager Danny Delaney said: “Paul sustained a bad knee injury ten minutes into the second half and play was stopped while everyone waited for an ambulance to arrive.

“By the time it did so, and Paul was taken to Belford Hospital, the referee spoke to both managers and it was agreed that as players were feeling the cold due to the prolonged stoppage, there was an injury risk if they resumed. So it was agreed all round to abandon the game.

“Paul has been a magnificent stalwart for his club and everyone sends their best wishes for a full recovery.”

Lochaber gave a debut to 18-year-old Cameron White, the former Scottish Under-16 boxing champion and Junior Olympics competitor, and he scored their goal. Keith MacRae netted for Shiel and it was 1-1 when play was called off.