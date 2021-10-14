Shinty: Newtonmore duo chase missing medal to complete collection

Newtonmore duo Glen Mackintosh and Fraser Mackintosh, who have a combined 11 Camanachd Cup winners medals, chase the one national medal to have eluded them when they face Lovat in the Highland Industrial Supplies Sutherland Cup Final at Blairbeg Park, Drumnadrochit.

The stage for a potential thriller has been set by Lovat coming back from 4-0 down in extra time in last weekend’s Strathdearn Cup final, to equalise and then win on penalties.

The last of Newtonmore’s 11 successes in this national junior final was in 2016 while Lovat’s two triumphs came in 2000 and 2010.

Former internationalist Glen Mackintosh, aged 42, who has six Camanachd winners medals, said: “In all my time in the game I saw nothing like last week – no goals in 90 minutes then eight in the extra half hour. It was unbelievable.

“Fraser and I lend our experience to help the second team, which has very promising youngsters such as Richie Irvine and Charlie Ferguson, plus 15- year-old Ian Ross, son of former player Neil, who scored twice last Saturday.

“I hit the post three times so I’m aiming to do better this time.”

Peter Ross, the Newtonmore manager, is waiting to see if Scott Chisholm can recover in time from a back injury sustained at work.

Lovat player-boss Raymond Rennie, 38, will be without two of last week’s winners, attacker Ryan Ferguson is at a family wedding while Joe Embleton is on holiday.

Rennie said: “After a totally unreal affair, we’ve got the Strathdearn and it would be great to complete the double by lifting the Sutherland.

“We know Newtonmore will be out for revenge.

“We’ve experience up front with Jamie Matheson, Fraser Gallacher and myself, while the younger lads do the running.

“Danny Mackenzie, a 14-year-old wing back, will be a substitute for us, while 15-year-old Angus Mearns, cousin of Scotland captain Stuart MacDonald, is set to start.”

The Sutherland Cup holders, Lochside Rovers, tackle Oban Celtic in a local derby in the Bullough Cup semi-final, the South second team championship.

Camanachd Cup holders Kinlochshiel, however, have called off from their Mowi League game at Kilmallie because of injury concerns ahead of next weekend’s Cottages.Com MacTavish Cup Final against Kingussie at Inverness.

The other league clashes – Skye v Fort William, Kyles v Aberdour and Oban Camanachd v Oban Celtic – have all been called off.

With the Camanachd Association circulating clubs to say the season must end on October 30, it is unlikely these fixtures can be rearranged.

Some clubs have now stopped training until January and the temporary localised leagues have not been a high priority.

The biggest league fixture to be fitted in is Kingussie v Newtonmore, but that awaits a decision by The Eilean club’s committee as to whether they are willing to play the game.