Shinty: Defender to swap Kilmallie for London as Beauly book Juvenile Cup final place

Steven Stewart, Kilmallie’s commanding full centre, is taking up a new job in London and will miss the whole of next year’s Mowi Premiership season.

The 30-year-old, one of the most powerful defenders in the game, won a Camanachd Cup winner’s medal with Fort William in 2010.

He revealed his departure as the Caol club’s season ended tamely with a player shortage leading to their away game with Glen Urquhart being called off.

Manager Martin Stewart said: “Steven’s partner is a nurse and she has secured a job in London. Steven has now found himself employment to join her there. He’s told me he won’t be available at all in 2022, which is a great pity from our viewpoint, as he’s been playing some of his best shinty lately.

“We wish him all the best as he’s been a great stalwart since joining us four seasons ago from Fort.”

Team boss Stewart also disclosed that Kevin Toye has quit as Kilmallie’s second team manager because he wants to try for a first team place.

Toye was the first choice goalkeeper until being replaced by Shane Gillies three years ago.

Stewart said: “Kevin wants to push for a senior place and he’s going to commit to having a real crack at it. That’s fine by me and it could be a real battle between him and Shane for the keeper’s jersey.

“Having two good goalies helps the team – though the search is now on for a second team boss.”

Kilmallie had only seven first team players available for the trip to Drumnadrochit and Stewart said: “I felt it was too dangerous to youngsters to push them in at that level.”

That meant all the final day’s senior fixtures were cancelled, a tame ending to what has been an exciting comeback season for the sport.

One match still to be played, on a date to be arranged, is the MacTavish Under-17 Juvenile Cup Final between Beauly and Kingussie.

An inspection at Invergarry ruled the pitch unplayable for the Beauly-Fort William semi final, which was then switched to Kingussie.

Calum MacIver got the Green and Whites off to a flyer with a first minute strike and that separated the teams at half time. But Rhys Kennedy levelled for Fort in 57 minutes only for Scott Cameron to restore Beauly’s lead a minute later.

Fort kept battling but Torrin Cairns marked a great day for Beauly by hitting the clincher in 71 minutes.

In second team action, Steven Bellshaw gave Inverness the lead at Newtonmore but Craig Macleod equalised and second half strikes from Tristan Ross and Brodie MacBean gave the home side a 3-1 victory.

Freddy Patterson hit a double for Ardnamurchan at home to Kilmory who had led through James Baxter. Euan Gilmour’s 88th minute equaliser saw it finish 2-2.

Col Glen led 2-1 at the interval against Bute at Rothesay with James Hamilton and Auryn Kerr netting and Leon MacMillan counting for the islanders. Craig MacKay equalised and on the hour mark Ryan Craig thumped Bute’s winner.