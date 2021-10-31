Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Shinty: Defender to swap Kilmallie for London as Beauly book Juvenile Cup final place

By Bill McAllister
October 31, 2021, 5:00 pm
Kilmallie's Steven Stewart, centre, is relocating to London
Steven Stewart, Kilmallie’s commanding full centre, is taking up a new job in London and will miss the whole of next year’s Mowi Premiership season.

The 30-year-old, one of the most powerful defenders in the game, won a Camanachd Cup winner’s medal with Fort William in 2010.

He revealed his departure as the Caol club’s season ended tamely with a player shortage leading to their away game with Glen Urquhart being called off.

Manager Martin Stewart said: “Steven’s partner is a nurse and she has secured a job in London. Steven has now found himself employment to join her there. He’s told me he won’t be available at all in 2022, which is a great pity from our viewpoint, as he’s been playing some of his best shinty lately.

“We wish him all the best as he’s been a great stalwart since joining us four seasons ago from Fort.”

Team boss Stewart also disclosed that Kevin Toye has quit as Kilmallie’s second team manager because he wants to try for a first team place.

Toye was the first choice goalkeeper until being replaced by Shane Gillies three years ago.

Stewart said: “Kevin wants to push for a senior place and he’s going to commit to having a real crack at it. That’s fine by me and it could be a real battle between him and Shane for the keeper’s jersey.

“Having two good goalies helps the team – though the search is now on for a second team boss.”

Kilmallie had only seven first team players available for the trip to Drumnadrochit and Stewart said: “I felt it was too dangerous to youngsters to push them in at that level.”

That meant all the final day’s senior fixtures were cancelled, a tame ending to what has been an exciting comeback season for the sport.

One match still to be played, on a date to be arranged, is the MacTavish Under-17 Juvenile Cup Final between Beauly and Kingussie.

An inspection at Invergarry ruled the pitch unplayable for the Beauly-Fort William semi final, which was then switched to Kingussie.

Calum MacIver got the Green and Whites off to a flyer with a first minute strike and that separated the teams at half time. But Rhys Kennedy levelled for Fort in 57 minutes only for Scott Cameron to restore Beauly’s lead a minute later.

Scott Cameron puts Beauly back in the lead against Fort William

Fort kept battling but Torrin Cairns marked a great day for Beauly by hitting the clincher in 71 minutes.

In second team action, Steven Bellshaw gave Inverness the lead at Newtonmore but Craig Macleod equalised and second half strikes from Tristan Ross and Brodie MacBean gave the home side a 3-1 victory.

Freddy Patterson hit a double for Ardnamurchan at home to Kilmory who had led through James Baxter. Euan Gilmour’s 88th minute equaliser saw it finish 2-2.

Col Glen led 2-1 at the interval against Bute at Rothesay with James Hamilton and Auryn Kerr netting and Leon MacMillan counting for the islanders. Craig MacKay equalised and on the hour mark Ryan Craig thumped Bute’s winner.

