Shinty: Danny Delaney wants to guide Lochaber back to the Premiership

Danny Delaney, who took charge of crisis club Lochaber and guided them through the season, wants to stay and help the Spean Bridge side bid to win back their Premiership place next season.

Hit by player losses, the Red and Whites were in dire straits in March, but Delaney, who quit playing after a serious eye injury, said: “The lads we got together honoured a commitment they made to me and we did well to complete the campaign.

“I’m hoping to lure a couple of players back to the club so that we can have a real go at winning promotion from the National Division.”

Delaney is getting married on Saturday and his best man is ex-Lochaber hitman Stuart Callison, who has been turning out for Kilmallie and who Danny would like to coax back.

Lochaber, meanwhile, are also tight for resources off the field with vacancies for president, secretary and treasurer.

Kinlochshiel, who were unable to have a home fixture to put their Camanachd Cup and MacTavish Cup on show for fans at Balmacara, have agreed to play Skye, the Balliemore Cup winners, in a pre-season friendly in February.

“It’s unique for the west to land three major trophies so they can all be paraded at this match,” said Shiel manager Johnston Gill.

Kyles Athletic manager Robert Baxter, who guided them to a Celtic Society Cup in his first season, is set to stay on and has approached two players about joining the club.

“I’ve sounded out a couple of lads at other clubs who I feel deserve the opportunity to test themselves at Premiership level,” he said.

“Our players are being given fitness programmes from second team manager Grant Prophet, who has a sports science degree, which they will begin next week.

“That should have them in good nick and allow us to go straight to stickwork when pre-season training begins in January.”

The season’s final fixture, the MacTavish Under-17 Juvenile Cup final between Kingussie and Beauly, will be played on Saturday, November 13. The clubs tossed a coin for venue and Beauly one, taking it to Braeview Park.