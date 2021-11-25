Shinty: Oliver MacRae set for Kinlochshiel return

Double history makers Kinlochshiel are set to snap up their former attacker Oliver MacRae from Glasgow Mid Argyll for next season.

It could be a treble tonic for the Wester Ross men as Oliver’s brother Duncan and John Don Mackenzie, who were also at Mid Argyll, are also preparing to move back north to work.

Shiel, fresh from winning the Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup and the Cottages.Com MacTavish Cup for the first time, will strengthen their options significantly if the trio’s return is completed.

Manager Johnston Gill said: “Oliver MacRae is a stonemason and is coming home to work and it’s extremely likely that he will be rejoining us, which would be an excellent addition.

“When his job took him south, we’d no problem with him playing for Mid Argyll but Oliver’s come through the ranks at our club and we’ll be extremely happy to see him back at Reraig Park.”

Pacy wide man MacRae, now 26, captained Scotland at under-17 level and as a Shiel star he gained under-21 caps in 2013, 2014 and 2015.

‘Nice to have all three back’

Oliver scored when Shiel beat Inveraray 5-3 at Oban in 2016 to win their first national senior trophy, the Macaulay Cup. He then helped them to their first Premiership triumph the following year before leaving for Glasgow.

Gill added: “His brother Duncan and John Don Mackenzie are, we gather, also returning to work in Wester Ross. It would be nice to have all three back in our colours.

“This would strengthen our resources and benefit both first and second teams. If we’re to chase further honours next season, we’ll need all the players we can recruit.”

John Don rejoined Mid Argyll in 2017 after his second spell with Kinlochshiel and he was a key figure in helping them win promotion to the Premiership in 2019. He has played mainly in defence or wing centre.

Duncan MacRae played for the Glasgow club in 2017. He was in their forward line for the 2018 and 2019 Balliemore Cup finals and also contributed to their successful 2019 National Division campaign.

Shiel, who will parade both trophies at a celebration dinner dance this weekend, will begin next season without key midfielder Paul MacRae, who shattered his knee cap in a game at Spean Bridge a week after their Camanachd Cup success over Lovat at Oban.

But emerging young players have also made their mark this year with Archie MacRae and Arron Jack, both 16-year-olds, coming on in the club’s first Camanachd Cup final.

Archie hit the clincher in last month’s MacTavish Cup triumph over Kingussie at Inverness.