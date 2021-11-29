Johnston Gill opts to stay with Camanachd Cup winners Kinlochshiel

Johnston Gill has decided to remain as manager of history makers Kinlochshiel as they defend their trophies and bid for further glory next season.

Following their Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup triumph in Oban in September, Gill said he would take a couple of months to consider whether or not he would surrender the reins at the Wester Ross club.

But he said: “I’ve had time to to think and my decision is to carry on next season.

“I owe it to the players to offer continuity as they bid to build on an unforgettable season. We don’t want to be one-season wonders and we want to have a real go at winning fresh honours in 2022.

“I’m not committing my future beyond next season – I’ll take stock again this time next year.

“Making my mind up now allows me to focus on pre-season preparation for training restarting in January for the returning Premiership.”

A former player with the club, this is Gill’s third stint as manager. He led Shiel in to the Premiership in 2012 then stepped aside in 2013, returning four years later with such impact that the Reds won the Premiership and Gill was voted manager of the year.

Gill’s assistant Doe MacRae will also stay on for a further campaign.

Boost for Premiership champions Kingussie

Meanwhile, reigning Premiership champions Kingussie are delighted to retain the services of classy defender Calum Grant.

Having completed his Edinburgh University studies, he has secured a renewable energy post in Bathgate and manager John Gibson said: “Calum has committed to commuting from there to play for us next year and that’s a huge relief.

“There was concern that his work might take him south of the border and he would be lost to us. It’s great to have the lad’s future resolved.

“Calum is a former national young player of the year and has been in excellent form this season. His best is yet to come, which is exciting for the club.”

Grant played for Scotland under-17s in 2015 then was included in the Scotland under-21 team against Ireland in 2017, 2018 and 2019. In the last ‘normal’ season in 2019 he was voted Kingussie’s player of the year and the players’ player of the year.

Gibson, whose team won the MacAulay Cup this year, added: “Everyone else is available for next season when we’ll be raring to go, particularly with the Camanachd Cup final being at The Dell.

“Kinlochshiel had a season to remember and they’re there to be shot at next year, which takes some of the pressure off us”, commented Gibson.

“We’ll be raring to go.”