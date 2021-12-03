Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Shinty

Shinty’s first floodlit street league proves a resounding success

By Bill McAllister
December 3, 2021, 5:00 pm
More than 100 youngsters are taking part in the floodlit league.
More than 100 youngsters are taking part in the floodlit league.

Shinty’s first-ever floodlit street league has proved a pioneering success in Fort William.

Former internationalist Willie Macdonald, who became the club’s first development officer six months ago, is now taking a class a week in curriculum time in Inverlochy Primary School and Lundavra Primary.

Macdonald said: “This could be the way ahead for other clubs to follow.

“We’re keen to maximise the potential of having the game’s first floodlit pitch, at Frasers Field, adjoining An Aird.

“The lights have enabled a street league for Primaries 1 to 3, 4 to 5 and 6 to 7, which attracted 60 youngsters on our first night and over 100 a night after the first few sessions. We mix the kids on the night to level up the quality of teams.

“We’ve now stopped because it is too cold for primary children, but we were attracting up to 100 parents and other spectators at the matches, so it’s hugely successful.

“It’s shown that the new field drains well and has stood up well to the intensive action.”

He added: “It’s better for the youngsters to learn on a proper pitch rather than an artificial one. We’ve finished for the winter but this floodlit league will be open to everyone, so it could eventually benefit clubs like Kilmallie, Lochaber and Ballachulish as well.”

Macdonald, whose post is supported by sportscotland funding, explained that combining floodlit action with sessions in primary schools is a major step forward for Fort William and the sport.

He said: “I’m enjoying working with kids at Inverlochy and Lundavra.

“These curriculum classes are our club’s future. For instance, six Lundavra 12-year-olds will join our under-14 squad next year, a key pipeline from a school that only opened in 2015.

“Shinty is now on the curriculum at Lochaber High School, thanks to the help of Yasmin Clark, head of PE, whose husband is Fort legend James Clark, so it’s been a hectic few months of big strides taken.

“Add the fact that our under-14s and under-17s will be able to train and play all winter on the floodlit pitch and you see the massive advantage it can be for the Fort William club going forward.

“We’re now able to welcome young boys and girls to the world of shinty and provide a clear pathway from primary school classes through to the senior team – a great milestone.”

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]