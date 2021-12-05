Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Shinty: Two Finlay Maclennans make for double trouble for Kingussie as Beauly lift under-17 Juvenile Cup

By Bill McAllister
December 5, 2021, 5:00 pm
Finlay 'Stork' Maclennan celebrates scoring the second goal for Beauly.
Two players named Finlay Maclennan proved double trouble for Kingussie as Beauly lifted the MacTavish Under-17 Juvenile Cup, the final North silverware of the season.

Several of the Greens’ team who won 4-0 in the twice-postponed final at Braeview Park, Beauly, will now be called in to next season’s first team squad for the National Division campaign.

Finlay ‘Stork’ Maclennan, son of former first team co-manager Jamie , scored the second and third goals. The ‘other’ Finlay Maclennan hit the final nail in Kingussie’s coffin and won the player of the match medal.

Niall Maclennan and Grigor McCormick started the season as under-17 bosses then had to step up to be first team co-managers while continuing their original roles.

While Maclennan senior saw his son win the player of the match award, McCormick’s 17 year old offspring Euan was the captain who stepped up to collect the trophy.

McCormick said: “The outlook is extremely bright for this club’s future, judging by the skill and commitment of these young lads.

“The effort our lads put in was tremendous and we anticipate several of them being promoted to become first team squad members, lads like Torrin Cairns, Thomas Mackinnon, my Euan and the two Finlay Maclennans.

Beauly captain Euan McCormick holding the MacTavish Juvenile Cup. 

Some have tasted first team action already and they all have the potential to make their mark at that level.

“Hopefully, they will take their chance and aim to push their way forward. The bigger the squad we have, the stronger our challenge will next year to win promotion to the Premiership.”

McCormick added: “It was a really hard, competitive final on a pitch that was heavy but in good shape for the time of year. Kingussie battled hard and were still in the game till we scored two late goals.”

Full back Eoin Baikie and skipper Iain Fraser starred for The Dell side, who also have several lads in contention for the senior squad.

Kieran Rennie made Beauly’s breakthrough in 15 minutes with ‘Stork’ Maclennan adding another in 32 minutes. ‘Stork’ struck again 17 minutes from time, then his namesake netted in the 80th minute.

Oban Camanachd lift MacQuiston Cup in style

Oban Camanachd lifted the 95-year-old MacQuiston Cup for South Under-17s, running riot with a 12-0 win over a very young Glasgow Mid Argyll outfit at Mossfield Park.

Ewen Campbell led the spree with five goals while Lewis MacFarlane fired four. Coll MacKay hit a double with Pearce McBeth also on target for the Red and Blacks.

