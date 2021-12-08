Newtonmore begin search for new manager after Orsten Gardner steps down

Orsten Gardner has tendered his resignation of Newtonmore after a challenging two years in charge during which he has clocked up several thousand miles for the club.

Former player Gardner lives in Edinburgh and works as a delivery driver and this season he regularly travelled north two or three times a week.

His successor will be appointed at The Eilean club’s annual meeting on Thursday, December 16.

Club president Norman MacArthur said: “Orsten has told me he has decided to step down due to a combination of pressure of work, the travelling involved and personal commitments.

“He’s shown fantastic commitment to the club and didn’t get a fair shake because of the pandemic which meant he didn’t have the chance to show what he could do in a proper season.

“Orsten travelled the length and breadth of the country in Newtonmore’s cause. He’s come up the A9 for training sessions, committee meetings and matches and has been a fantastic servant.”

MacArthur added: “Orsten had to cope with a lot of changes in the first team due to players stepping back for family reasons in the pandemic. But he brought in young players and gave them a valuable chance to develop, which will stand them and the club in good stead next year.

“With so many lads stepping up to the first team, it meant even younger players coming in to the second team, which enjoyed success. We’re also fortunate to have the best crop in a long time coming through at under-14 and primary level, so the future looks bright.”

Gardner was appointed in November 2019 following Paul John Mackintosh standing down, but his only Premiership fixture was in March, 2020, when Newtonmore drew at home to Kinlochshiel days before the season was called off due to Covid-19.

This season, Newtonmore were drawn against Badenoch rivals Kingussie in the MacTavish, MacAulay and Camanachd Cups and lost each time. However, in regional league matches, his youngsters showed considerable promise.

It is understood that reserve team manager Peter Ross does not wish to be considered for the vacancy and wishes to spent a second season in charge of his side.

Club officials are taking soundings of potential candidates to see if they are interested in succeeding Gardner.

Meanwhile, Newtonmore’s Christmas sale has raised a valuable £3,000 for club funds.