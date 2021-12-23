Shinty: Newtonmore’s search for a new manager heads into 2022

Newtonmore have been unsuccessful in appointing a first team manager and will now leave it until after New Year to consider the situation.

The Eilean club’s AGM failed to fill the post and enquiries since have not produced a viable candidate to succeed Edinburgh-based Orsten Gardner, who stepped down last month for travelling reasons.

Club president Norman MacArthur said: “No one has come forward and we’ll now be very happy to speak to anyone interested in the job.

“To allow time for such discussions, we’ll not hold a committee meeting to review the issue until early January and hopefully by then we’ll have one or more candidates.

“There are a couple of fall-back options being mooted, but we’ll have to wait and see what develops.

“Pre-season training will begin in the week of January 11 and all arrangements have been made. It would be good to have the manager in by then.”

Paul John Mackintosh, who won four successive Camanachd Cups for the Blue and Whites before stepping down in 2019, is understood not to be interested in returning, due to work commitments.

Peter Ross, who had an outstanding debut season as second team manager this year, has indicated he is happy to retain that post rather than being considered for the first team vacancy.

Former internationalist Glen Mackintosh has been sounded out but his preference is to continue his playing career.

Knocked out of every cup competition this year by great rivals Kingussie, Newtonmore gave youth its chance after several seasoned campaigners did not play or limited their appearances for family or work reasons due to Covid-19.

These players will be waiting to see who the manager is, and what his approach is, before making any commitment to return to pre-season training.

It is a tricky situation for ‘More to be in as they seek to regroup for a comeback campaign.