Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Shinty

Shinty: Newtonmore’s search for a new manager heads into 2022

By Bill McAllister
December 23, 2021, 5:00 pm
Newtonmore are seeking a new manager following Orsten Gardner's departure.
Newtonmore are seeking a new manager following Orsten Gardner's departure.

Newtonmore have been unsuccessful in appointing a first team manager and will now leave it until after New Year to consider the situation.

The Eilean club’s AGM failed to fill the post and enquiries since have not produced a viable candidate to succeed Edinburgh-based Orsten Gardner, who stepped down last month for travelling reasons.

Club president Norman MacArthur said: “No one has come forward and we’ll now be very happy to speak to anyone interested in the job.

“To allow time for such discussions, we’ll not hold a committee meeting to review the issue until early January and hopefully by then we’ll have one or more candidates.

“There are a couple of fall-back options being mooted, but we’ll have to wait and see what develops.

“Pre-season training will begin in the week of January 11 and all arrangements have been made. It would be good to have the manager in by then.”

Paul John Mackintosh, who won four successive Camanachd Cups for the Blue and Whites before stepping down in 2019, is understood not to be interested in returning, due to work commitments.

Peter Ross, who had an outstanding debut season as second team manager this year, has indicated he is happy to retain that post rather than being considered for the first team vacancy.

Former internationalist Glen Mackintosh has been sounded out but his preference is to continue his playing career.

Knocked out of every cup competition this year by great rivals Kingussie, Newtonmore gave youth its chance after several seasoned campaigners did not play or limited their appearances for family or work reasons due to Covid-19.

These players will be waiting to see who the manager is, and what his approach is, before making any commitment to return to pre-season training.

It is a tricky situation for ‘More to be in as they seek to regroup for a comeback campaign.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]