Bryan Simpson set for shinty return with Fort William

Bryan Simpson, the veteran Fort William wing forward, is back in training with the Mowi Premiership side, four years after quitting the game for work reasons.

The 31-year-old, who played in six Camanachd Cup finals, picking up his fourth winners medal in succession in 2010, planned a comeback two years ago which was aborted when he broke his collarbone in a tumble off his bike.

Co-manager Victor Smith said: “Bryan has fought his way back from the shoulder damage, which speaks volumes for his appetite to return in a Fort jersey.

“I hadn’t really expected to see him this year. But he’s certainly put the work in and is looking surprisingly fit, which is really encouraging.

“We’ve plenty of talented young players but we perhaps lack experience for the top level, so having Simpson sharp again would be fantastic for us.”

Smith added: “He’s still got an eye for goal and, with all the medals he’s won, he’s someone the young lads can get a lift from playing with.”

The Drew Ferguson Memorial Cup match between Fort William and Kyles Athletic was one of a host of pre-season friendlies washed out by Saturday’s sleet, rain and wind.

The trophy is now set to be contested when the teams meet at An Aird in the league.

Fort have arranged to face Newtonmore this coming weekend.

Smith said: “Both teams were keen to get some action and I spoke to ‘Brick’ MacArthur and we agreed to play on whichever club’s pitch is in better shape come Saturday.”

Fraser is new skipper at Newtonmore

Newtonmore, meanwhile, have selected goalkeeper Owen Fraser as this year’s captain.

Meanwhile, Camanachd Cup and MacTavish Cup holders Kinlochshiel will start their Premiership campaign on March 5 with international defender Donald Nixon taking over as their new skipper.

His brother Ally, the powerful forward who missed the club’s historic silverware double through injury, is now fully fit again and Shiel manager Johnston Gill said: “Ally’s impressing in training and looking like a new player for us.”

One fixture did beat the weather with Ardnamurchan hosting Lochaber’s second team. The Spean Bridge side won 4-1 with David Langan hitting a double.

Ballachulish, meanwhile, are still without a manager or co-managers and are inviting indications of interest in the hope of making an early appointment.