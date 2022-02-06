Bryan Simpson set for shinty return with Fort William

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Shinty

Bryan Simpson set for shinty return with Fort William

By Bill McAllister
February 6, 2022, 5:00 pm
Bryan Simpson is set for a return to shinty
Bryan Simpson is set for a return to shinty

Bryan Simpson, the veteran Fort William wing forward, is back in training with the Mowi Premiership side, four years after quitting the game for work reasons.

The 31-year-old, who played in six Camanachd Cup finals, picking up his fourth winners medal in succession in 2010, planned a comeback two years ago which was aborted when he broke his collarbone in a tumble off his bike.

Co-manager Victor Smith said: “Bryan has fought his way back from the shoulder damage, which speaks volumes for his appetite to return in a Fort jersey.

“I hadn’t really expected to see him this year. But he’s certainly put the work in and is looking surprisingly fit, which is really encouraging.

“We’ve plenty of talented young players but we perhaps lack experience for the top level, so having Simpson sharp again would be fantastic for us.”

Smith added: “He’s still got an eye for goal and, with all the medals he’s won, he’s someone the young lads can get a lift from playing with.”

The Drew Ferguson Memorial Cup match between Fort William and Kyles Athletic was one of a host of pre-season friendlies washed out by Saturday’s sleet, rain and wind.

The trophy is now set to be contested when the teams meet at An Aird in the league.

Fort have arranged to face Newtonmore this coming weekend.

Smith said: “Both teams were keen to get some action and I spoke to ‘Brick’ MacArthur and we agreed to play on whichever club’s pitch is in better shape come Saturday.”

Fraser is new skipper at Newtonmore

Newtonmore, meanwhile, have selected goalkeeper Owen Fraser as this year’s captain.

Meanwhile, Camanachd Cup and MacTavish Cup holders Kinlochshiel will start their Premiership campaign on March 5 with international defender Donald Nixon taking over as their new skipper.

His brother Ally, the powerful forward who missed the club’s historic silverware double through injury, is now fully fit again and Shiel manager Johnston Gill said: “Ally’s impressing in training and looking like a new player for us.”

One fixture did beat the weather with Ardnamurchan hosting Lochaber’s second team. The Spean Bridge side won 4-1 with David Langan hitting a double.

Ballachulish, meanwhile, are still without a manager or co-managers and are inviting indications of interest in the hope of making an early appointment.

