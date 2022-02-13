Shinty: Kevin Toye returns as Shane Gillies opts to take a year out at Kilmallie

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Shane Gillies, Kilmallie’s goalkeeper for the past five years, has opted not to play in the new Mowi Premiership season starting on March 5.

However, Kevin Toye, the man he succeeded, is ready to come to the rescue of the Caol club.

Manager Martin Stewart said: “Shane has so many upcoming events, delayed by the pandemic, that he’s decided to step aside.

“He has four weddings, three stag parties, holidays and other commitments which would often make him unavailable, so he’s taking the year out.

“It’s a blow, but we’re fortunate to call in an experienced replacement in Kevin Toye, who was previously first choice for several years.

“Kevin has stepped down as second team manager to focus on returning between the sticks.”

Stewart added: “We also have good backup in Alex MacNiven, our under-17s team keeper.

“He is still only 15, but an unbelievable prospect and he can learn a great deal from Kevin.”

Sorley Thomson impresses on Kyles Athletic debut

Sorley Thomson, who skippered Newtonmore colts to Sutherland Cup glory last September, has signed for Kyles Athletic and shone in their 4-0 home win over Oban Celtic.

Manager Robert Baxter said: “We’re delighted Sorley has joined us and he showed his quality in an outstanding debut in our attack.”

Thomson scored the opening goal in Newtonmore’s Sutherland triumph over Lovat last October.

Finnan Kennedy rattled in two goals for Kyles with Robbie Macleod and Innes Macdonald also on target.

Innes Jackson, 16, made his Oban Camanachd debut as a second half substitute and scored two goals in their 6-0 win over Lochaber at Mossfield Park.

Daniel Madej and Daniel MacVicar also fired doubles to give new Oban boss Gareth Evans an encouraging start.

Evans said: “James Anderson made his debut as a sub and did extremely well, while David Cameron, back from rugby, was tremendous.”

James Pringle on target as Skye edge Glen Urquhart

James Pringle slammed the 75th-minute goal which gave Skye a 1-0 win over Glen Urquhart at Drumnadrochit.

Islanders’ manager Kenny MacLeod said: “We bombarded their goal at times, but Stuart Mackintosh was superb between the sticks, while Lachlan Smith at full-back also helped keep us at bay until James made the breakthrough.

“Will Cowie, an absentee last season after surgery, played for 80 minutes and we’re delighted he came through with flying colours.”

Ewen Fraser, who won a Camanachd Cup winner’s medal with Newtonmore in 2019, scored two goals for Glasgow Mid Argyll in their 3-0 home win over Inveraray.

Calum McLay was also on target.

New boss Allan MacRae said: “John Don Mackenzie, the former Kinlochshiel player, has assumed the captaincy and we used as many players as we could to get them a runout.”