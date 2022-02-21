Shinty: Short term move away from Tighnabruaich necessary for Kyles Athletic

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kyles Athletic are to play their opening Mowi Premiership games at Dunoon Stadium.

The club has moved their matches as their waterlogged Tighnabruaich pitch will not be playable when the new season begins on Saturday week.

Robert Baxter, the Kyles manager, said: “Our pitch won’t be ready in time so rather than simply postpone games we’ve switched them to Dunoon Stadium.

“It means travelling to Bute for our lads but they’re happy with it so they can get cracking.

“Our second team will play Tayforth at Dunoon Stadium on March 5, then we’ll use it to host Kilmallie in the Premiership the following week and for Newtonmore’s visit on the 19th.

“The Stadium has a good surface and we’re sure Kilmallie and Newtonmore would prefer getting the fixtures played. We’ll assess how our own pitch is after that point.”

Draw made for new cup competition

Meanwhile, the Camanachd Association is to launch a new, as yet unnamed, cup competition for clubs with only one team. This offers a silverware opportunity to clubs of limited resources.

Aberdeen University will make the long trip to Lochcarron in the first round on April 16, with Strathspey making a much shorter trip to Glengarry in the other North tie, while Lewis and Boleskine have byes.

Ardnamurchan host Tayforth in the South ballot, with Col Glen visiting Kilmory and Cruachanside heading for Ballachulish, with the new combined Strachur-Dunoon team, receiving a bye.

Lovat second team, who won the Strathdearn Cup last October after being 4-0 down to Newtonmore, will be at home to Strathglass in this season’s first round on April 30.

Newtonmore’s home game with Fort William colts could be the tie of the round. Beauly entertain Lochaber in the preliminary round with the victors visiting Glen Urquhart.

Other ties are – Skye v Kingussie, Caberfeidh v Boleskine, Kinlochshiel v Lewis, Inverness v Aberdeen University, Strathspey v Kilmallie.