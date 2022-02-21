Shinty: Short term move away from Tighnabruaich necessary for Kyles Athletic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Shinty: Short term move away from Tighnabruaich necessary for Kyles Athletic

By Bill McAllister
February 21, 2022, 5:00 pm
Kyles Athletic's Tighnabruaich pitch will not be playable when the new season begins
Kyles Athletic are to play their opening Mowi Premiership games at Dunoon Stadium.

The club has moved their matches as their waterlogged Tighnabruaich pitch will not be playable when the new season begins on Saturday week.

Robert Baxter, the Kyles manager, said: “Our pitch won’t be ready in time so rather than simply postpone games we’ve switched them to Dunoon Stadium.

“It means travelling to Bute for our lads but they’re happy with it so they can get cracking.

“Our second team will play Tayforth at Dunoon Stadium on March 5, then we’ll use it to host Kilmallie in the Premiership the following week and for Newtonmore’s visit on the 19th.

“The Stadium has a good surface and we’re sure Kilmallie and Newtonmore would prefer getting the fixtures played. We’ll assess how our own pitch is after that point.”

Draw made for new cup competition

Meanwhile, the Camanachd Association is to launch a new, as yet unnamed, cup competition for clubs with only one team. This offers a silverware opportunity to clubs of limited resources.

Aberdeen University will make the long trip to Lochcarron in the first round on April 16, with Strathspey making a much shorter trip to Glengarry in the other North tie, while Lewis and Boleskine have byes.

Ardnamurchan host Tayforth in the South ballot, with Col Glen visiting Kilmory and Cruachanside heading for Ballachulish, with the new combined Strachur-Dunoon team, receiving a bye.

Lovat second team, who won the Strathdearn Cup last October after being 4-0 down to Newtonmore, will be at home to Strathglass in this season’s first round on April 30.

Newtonmore’s home game with Fort William colts could be the tie of the round. Beauly entertain Lochaber in the preliminary round with the victors visiting Glen Urquhart.

Other ties are – Skye v Kingussie, Caberfeidh v Boleskine, Kinlochshiel v Lewis, Inverness v Aberdeen University, Strathspey v Kilmallie.

