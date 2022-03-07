Shinty: Four-goal haul for Kingussie’s Savio Genini in his first game as captain

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Savio Genini marked his debut as Kingussie skipper by firing four goals in a 7-0 home Mowi Premiership spree for the champions against visitors Caberfeidh.

A bad day became worse for the Strathpeffer side when international forward Craig Morrison was red carded after the final whistle for comments made to referee Willie Macdonald.

Kings manager John Gibson said: “Savio’s always been one of our best finishers but he’s looking sharper this time round than last season and that’s a good sign for us.

“It’s a good marker for the team to put down and we’ve taken our free Saturday next weekend as the players are off to Turkey for a golf break.”

Alexander Michie’s penalty put Kings on the winning way with James Falconer and Ruaridh Anderson also on target.

Lochaber edge Strathglass in five-goal thriller

In the National Division, relegated Lochaber, who have lost players, pulled off a good 3-2 win at Strathglass.

Ally Macdonald, due to replace injured goalkeeper Calum Macdonald, was out for work reasons and Stuart Matheson filled the role.

Manager Danny Delaney said: “Stuart last played in goal at under-14 level 10 years ago but he did fine.”

Connor Sweeney, who was with Tayforth last season, has rejoined the Red and Whites and fired them in front with Finlay Macdonald adding a second in 50 minutes.

Michael Stokes and Darren Reid brought Strath level only for Jack Dignan to hit the 80th minute winner.

Macmillian sent-off as Oban Celtic lose opener

Oban Celtic had Ross Macmillan sent off in their 2-1 home defeat to Skye. Daniel Macmillan put Celts ahead only for Jordan Murchison to equalise in 78 minutes with John Gillies striking the islanders’ winner four minutes later.

Teenager Euan MacCormack helped himself to four goals as Beauly strolled to a 9-0 win over Aberdour in Fife. Fellow youngster Finlay Maclennan struck twice, as did Sean Stewart, with Ross Forbes also on target.

Conor Golabek gave Glen Urquhart the lead at Inveraray but it finished 1-1 with Campbell Watt levelling before the interval.

Strathspey’s Keith Callum scored shinty’s first league goal with his 60-second strike against Aberdeen University at Grantown but Jeb Remegio netted twice as the students won 3-1 in the North Second Division fixture.