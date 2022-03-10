Shinty: Newtonmore attacker Iain Robinson faces six weeks on the sidelines

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Iain Robinson, Newtonmore’s international attacker, has been diagnosed with a fractured shoulder and will be out of action for six weeks.

It is another setback for The Eilean men following Darrin Fowler sustaining a fractured skull in the final seconds of last weekend’s win at Kinlochshiel.

Co-manager Norman MacArthur revealed: “Iain has had an X-ray on the shoulder he dislocated against Shiel and our hopes of an early return have been dashed.

“There is a fracture and we’re looking at him being out to the end of April, which is a major disappointment.”

Covid-19 victim Michael Russell is expected to make his comeback in Saturday’s home game with Glasgow Mid Argyll, while ex-Boleskine youngster Duncan MacPherson is likely to feature as ‘More bid to build on their opening success.

Mid Argyll are again without broken finger forwards Ewen Fraser and Calum McLay.

Daniel Madej, two-goal hero of Oban Camanachd’s win over Mid Argyll last weekend, will miss their clash with Fort William at Mossfield.

Manager Gareth Evans said: “Daniel jarred his hamstring and is a non-starter, which is a setback.

“Evan MacLelland also has a hamstring issue, but may be fit enough to go on the bench.

“Scott MacKillop returns in defence for our first home game and it’s our mission to make Mossfield more of a fortress this season.”

Internationalist Arran MacPhee, who is a major doubt with a swollen knee, has stepped down as Fort team skipper but will continue as club captain. Full centre Calum Shepherd, who commutes from Glasgow to play, will make his debut as team captain.

“Arran’s done the job for four years and feels the honour should go round,” said co-manager Victor Smith.

“We have Lewis Morrison back at wing forward for the Oban trip.”

Camanachd Cup holders Kinlochshiel will be without defender David Falconer for five weeks, starting with tomorrow’s trip to Caberfeidh, after a pulled hamstring was confirmed.

Manager Johnston Gill said: “David will be out for a while, which is a great pity.

“John MacRae is a doubt with a back injury, while Jordan Fraser is also doubtful and young Archie MacRae is in line for his first Premiership start.

“We simply didn’t turn up against Newtonmore so we need to do a great deal better at Strathpeffer.”

Cabers welcome back Colin Maclennan, but will be without Kieran MacPherson, new recruit from Kingussie, who is on holiday, while Fraser MacDonald has a family wedding.

The Kingussie-Lovat match is off because the hosts have chosen it as their free day as the players are on a Turkish golf break.