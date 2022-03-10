Shinty: Newtonmore attacker Iain Robinson faces six weeks on the sidelines

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Shinty: Newtonmore attacker Iain Robinson faces six weeks on the sidelines

By Bill McAllister
March 10, 2022, 5:00 pm
Players and officials attend the injured Iain Robinson (Newtonmore). Kinlochshiel v Newtonmore in the opening fixture of the MOWI Premiership 2022. Game played at Rearaig, Balmacara.; b3304206-762d-4941-a2c9-6be90748d8a8

Iain Robinson, Newtonmore’s international attacker, has been diagnosed with a fractured shoulder and will be out of action for six weeks.

It is another setback for The Eilean men following Darrin Fowler sustaining a fractured skull in the final seconds of last weekend’s win at Kinlochshiel.

Co-manager Norman MacArthur revealed: “Iain has had an X-ray on the shoulder he dislocated against Shiel and our hopes of an early return have been dashed.

“There is a fracture and we’re looking at him being out to the end of April, which is a major disappointment.”

Covid-19 victim Michael Russell is expected to make his comeback in Saturday’s home game with Glasgow Mid Argyll, while ex-Boleskine youngster Duncan MacPherson is likely to feature as ‘More bid to build on their opening success.

Mid Argyll are again without broken finger forwards Ewen Fraser and Calum McLay.

Daniel Madej, two-goal hero of Oban Camanachd’s win over Mid Argyll last weekend, will miss their clash with Fort William at Mossfield.

Manager Gareth Evans said: “Daniel jarred his hamstring and is a non-starter, which is a setback.

“Evan MacLelland also has a hamstring issue, but may be fit enough to go on the bench.

“Scott MacKillop returns in defence for our first home game and it’s our mission to make Mossfield more of a fortress this season.”

Internationalist Arran MacPhee, who is a major doubt with a swollen knee, has stepped down as Fort team skipper but will continue as club captain. Full centre Calum Shepherd, who commutes from Glasgow to play, will make his debut as team captain.

“Arran’s done the job for four years and feels the honour should go round,” said co-manager Victor Smith.

“We have Lewis Morrison back at wing forward for the Oban trip.”

Camanachd Cup holders Kinlochshiel will be without defender David Falconer for five weeks, starting with tomorrow’s trip to Caberfeidh, after a pulled hamstring was confirmed.

Manager Johnston Gill said: “David will be out for a while, which is a great pity.

“John MacRae is a doubt with a back injury, while Jordan Fraser is also doubtful and young Archie MacRae is in line for his first Premiership start.

“We simply didn’t turn up against Newtonmore so we need to do a great deal better at Strathpeffer.”

Cabers welcome back Colin Maclennan, but will be without Kieran MacPherson, new recruit from Kingussie, who is on holiday, while Fraser MacDonald has a family wedding.

The Kingussie-Lovat match is off because the hosts have chosen it as their free day as the players are on a Turkish golf break.

