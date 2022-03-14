Darrin Fowler cheers on Newtonmore as the Eilean side maintain perfect start to new season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Darrin Fowler, who fractured his skull in Newtonmore’s previous match, was at The Eilean to see the Blue and White Hoops surge to the top of the Mowi Premiership.

And 45-year-old Michael Ritchie, who retired as goalkeeper four years ago, made a surprise comeback in the 2-0 win over Glasgow Mid Argyll.

Newtonmore co-manager Norman MacArthur said: “We’re not expecting miracles, but the way the players are responding, we won’t be far away when the prizes are being handed out.

“It was great to see Darrin home from hospital and cheering on the lads.

“Mid Argyll are a decent side who’ll be difficult to beat, so it was good to see an excellent all-round performance to build on the win at Kinlochshiel.

“Our keeper Owen Fraser has a finger injury but it was illness which kept him out and our back-up keeper Kenny Ross had an injury.

“That meant pressing Michael Ritchie into a comeback. He stepped down in 2015 but he’s still sharp and did a fine job, though hopefully Kenny will be fit for next weekend’s trip to Kyles Athletic.”

Craig Ritchie, who returned from injury in time for a surprise playing reunion with his father, and Michael Russell returned for Newtonmore, who did not make the breakthrough until two minutes from the interval when Drew MacDonald netted.

MacArthur said: “Drew’s a brilliant club servant and the fittest guy we have.

“He’s a cracking wee player who could run all day.”

Veteran Fraser Mackintosh scored for the second successive week when his 66th minute strike gave the Badenoch men breathing space.

MacArthur praised GB Olympic Games snowboarder Lesley MacKenna for coming in as fitness coach and making a real impact.

“The lads are really buying into her approach,” he said.

Strong start for free-scoring Beauly

Beauly are setting a hot pace in the National Division, their 5-0 home win over Strathglass taking them to 14 goal in two outings.

Comeback man Sean Stewart hit a hat trick after Robbie Brindle had put the Greens ahead. Jack MacDonald grabbed the fifth in the final minute.

Glen Urquhart have three points from two games after a 6-0 home spree against Aberdour.

Glen boss Dave Stewart said: “The Fifers travelled with the bare 12 players, then lost one to injury early on, so they were up against it.

“Wee Charlie MacLeod did well and got his first National Division goal but while Connor Golabek grabbed our second, he pulled his hamstring and could be out for a while.”

Former Scotland skipper John Barr and another seasoned campaigner, Andy Corrigan, slammed doubles for the Loch Ness men.

The Skye-Inveraray match was off due to a waterlogged pitch.

Raymond Robertson’s double saw Glengarry beat visitors Skye 2-0 in the North First Division, where Lovat led 4-0 at Kingussie but had to settle for a 5-5 draw with Dylan Borthwick scoring four for the home side, including a late leveller.