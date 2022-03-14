Darrin Fowler cheers on Newtonmore as the Eilean side maintain perfect start to new season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Darrin Fowler cheers on Newtonmore as the Eilean side maintain perfect start to new season

By Bill MCAllister
March 14, 2022, 6:00 am
Darrin Fowler (Newtonmore), left, with Keith Macrae (Kinlochshiel).
Darrin Fowler, who fractured his skull in Newtonmore’s previous match, was at The Eilean to see the Blue and White Hoops surge to the top of the Mowi Premiership.

And 45-year-old Michael Ritchie, who retired as goalkeeper four years ago, made a surprise comeback in the 2-0 win over Glasgow Mid Argyll.

Newtonmore co-manager Norman MacArthur said: “We’re not expecting miracles, but the way the players are responding, we won’t be far away when the prizes are being handed out.

“It was great to see Darrin home from hospital and cheering on the lads.

“Mid Argyll are a decent side who’ll be difficult to beat, so it was good to see an excellent all-round performance to build on the win at Kinlochshiel.

“Our keeper Owen Fraser has a finger injury but it was illness which kept him out and our back-up keeper Kenny Ross had an injury.

“That meant pressing Michael Ritchie into a comeback. He stepped down in 2015 but he’s still sharp and did a fine job, though hopefully Kenny will be fit for next weekend’s trip to Kyles Athletic.”

Fraser Mackintosh, left, scored for the second successive week. 

Craig Ritchie, who returned from injury in time for a surprise playing reunion with his father, and Michael Russell returned for Newtonmore, who did not make the breakthrough until two minutes from the interval when Drew MacDonald netted.

MacArthur said: “Drew’s a brilliant club servant and the fittest guy we have.

“He’s a cracking wee player who could run all day.”

Veteran Fraser Mackintosh scored for the second successive week when his 66th minute strike gave the Badenoch men breathing space.

MacArthur praised GB Olympic Games snowboarder Lesley MacKenna for coming in as fitness coach and making a real impact.

“The lads are really buying into her approach,” he said.

Strong start for free-scoring Beauly

Beauly are setting a hot pace in the National Division, their 5-0 home win over Strathglass taking them to 14 goal in two outings.

Comeback man Sean Stewart hit a hat trick after Robbie Brindle had put the Greens ahead. Jack MacDonald grabbed the fifth in the final minute.

Glen Urquhart have three points from two games after a 6-0 home spree against Aberdour.

Glen boss Dave Stewart said: “The Fifers travelled with the bare 12 players, then lost one to injury early on, so they were up against it.

“Wee Charlie MacLeod did well and got his first National Division goal but while Connor Golabek grabbed our second, he pulled his hamstring and could be out for a while.”

Former Scotland skipper John Barr and another seasoned campaigner, Andy Corrigan, slammed doubles for the Loch Ness men.

The Skye-Inveraray match was off due to a waterlogged pitch.

Raymond Robertson’s double saw Glengarry beat visitors Skye 2-0 in the North First Division, where Lovat led 4-0 at Kingussie but had to settle for a 5-5 draw with Dylan Borthwick scoring four for the home side, including a late leveller.

