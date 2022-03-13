Zander MacRae shines for Kinlochshiel in victory against Caberfeidh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Zander MacRae shines for Kinlochshiel in victory against Caberfeidh

By Bill McAllister
March 13, 2022, 5:00 pm
On his first Premiership start, Zander Macrae scores into an unguarded goal for Kinlochshiel.
Zander MacRae, a 17-year-old from Kyle of Lochalsh who was not involved in Kinlochshiel’s historic Camanachd Cup and MacTavish Cup triumphs last season, has put down a marker that he could make a major impact this year.

Making his first Mowi Premiership start, Zander scored in each half to get the Wester Ross men back on the winning trail after the previous week’s setback.

The 2-0 win over Caberfeidh at Strathpeffer also saw 16-year-old Archie MacRae start for Shiel while another 16-year-old, Campbell Lovat, played the last 15 minutes.

Keith MacRae, the Camanachd Cup winning captain and goal hero, had a hamstring issue.

Manager Johnston Gill said: “With this weekend’s league clash with Oban followed by a MacTavish Cup tie with Lovat, we opted to keep Keith resting the problem.

“Zander did really well and got his first Premiership goals to show he has a bright future.

“Indeed, the youngsters who came in, including Andrew Mackenzie, all did very well and they’re now putting the pressure on more established players, which is encouraging.”

Kinlochshiel’s Arron Jack gets ahead of Ben MacDonald and Declan Wilson (both Caberfeidh). 

With Jordan Fraser unavailable and David Falconer injured, Shiel’s young guns took the chance to shine.

“We simply didn’t get started last week against Newtonmore, so it was good to get a win and show we’re back in the groove,” said Gill.

Zander MacRae struck in 14 and 61 minutes but Cabers put up spirited opposition on a sticky Castle Leod surface.

“We battled well in an improved display,” said manager Jodi Gorski.

“Ryan Simmonds at full back and Ben Macdonald at full centre did particularly well. We’re still working to get match fitness and we’re heading in the right direction.”

Arron Jack (Kinlochshiel) with Finlay Coleman (Cabers) in the thick of the action.

Two Premiership matches – Oban v Fort William and Kilmallie v Kyles — fell victim to unplayable pitches.

European Tour pro golfer Robert MacIntyre played for Oban Celtic in their National Division trip to Spean Bridge but he failed to tee up the points as Lochaber’s livewires won 3-1.

Robert MacIntyre played for Oban Celtic on Saturday.

Relegated Lochaber have started the season with two straight wins and raised hopes of a bid for a swift Premiership return.

“We’re going to surprise a lot of people this season,” said manager Danny Delaney.

“Connor Sweeney, who has returned from Tayforth, is our new captain and he showed he was a leader with two goals as he urged the lads to victory.

“My brother Ben, who indicated he wasn’t playing this year, turned out and made a key contribution. It may be a one-off, but we’ll be pushing him to play regularly.”

Finlay MacDonald hit the opener and Sweeney made the interval score 2-0 before Euan Campbell pulled one back, with Sweeney’s 76th minute penalty the clincher.

 

