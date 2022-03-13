Zander MacRae shines for Kinlochshiel in victory against Caberfeidh

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Zander MacRae, a 17-year-old from Kyle of Lochalsh who was not involved in Kinlochshiel’s historic Camanachd Cup and MacTavish Cup triumphs last season, has put down a marker that he could make a major impact this year.

Making his first Mowi Premiership start, Zander scored in each half to get the Wester Ross men back on the winning trail after the previous week’s setback.

The 2-0 win over Caberfeidh at Strathpeffer also saw 16-year-old Archie MacRae start for Shiel while another 16-year-old, Campbell Lovat, played the last 15 minutes.

Keith MacRae, the Camanachd Cup winning captain and goal hero, had a hamstring issue.

Manager Johnston Gill said: “With this weekend’s league clash with Oban followed by a MacTavish Cup tie with Lovat, we opted to keep Keith resting the problem.

“Zander did really well and got his first Premiership goals to show he has a bright future.

“Indeed, the youngsters who came in, including Andrew Mackenzie, all did very well and they’re now putting the pressure on more established players, which is encouraging.”

With Jordan Fraser unavailable and David Falconer injured, Shiel’s young guns took the chance to shine.

“We simply didn’t get started last week against Newtonmore, so it was good to get a win and show we’re back in the groove,” said Gill.

Zander MacRae struck in 14 and 61 minutes but Cabers put up spirited opposition on a sticky Castle Leod surface.

“We battled well in an improved display,” said manager Jodi Gorski.

“Ryan Simmonds at full back and Ben Macdonald at full centre did particularly well. We’re still working to get match fitness and we’re heading in the right direction.”

Two Premiership matches – Oban v Fort William and Kilmallie v Kyles — fell victim to unplayable pitches.

European Tour pro golfer Robert MacIntyre played for Oban Celtic in their National Division trip to Spean Bridge but he failed to tee up the points as Lochaber’s livewires won 3-1.

Relegated Lochaber have started the season with two straight wins and raised hopes of a bid for a swift Premiership return.

“We’re going to surprise a lot of people this season,” said manager Danny Delaney.

“Connor Sweeney, who has returned from Tayforth, is our new captain and he showed he was a leader with two goals as he urged the lads to victory.

“My brother Ben, who indicated he wasn’t playing this year, turned out and made a key contribution. It may be a one-off, but we’ll be pushing him to play regularly.”

Finlay MacDonald hit the opener and Sweeney made the interval score 2-0 before Euan Campbell pulled one back, with Sweeney’s 76th minute penalty the clincher.