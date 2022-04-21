Shinty: Lovat seek to continue 100% Mowi Premiership run despite notable absentees due to wedding

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Wedding bells ring danger for Lovat’s 100 per cent record when they visit Kyles Athletic in Saturday’s Mowi Premiership clash.

Internationalist Callum Cruden and key players Fraser Heath and Lewis Tawse are all guests at the same ‘big match’ and will miss the Tighnabruiach trip.

Lovat, who have won all three games, will also be without young Joe Embleton, with manager Jamie Matheson revealing: “Joe’s been ruled out for 12 weeks with his dislocated knee, which is a real blow.

“But we’ve a core of good players and we’ll get on with it.”

Third-placed Kyles, a point above Lovat, also have their problems.

Andy King is out with knee trouble, while Robbie Macleod is in Spain and last weekend’s hat-trick hero Scott MacDonald is away working in Somerset.

“We’re weakened, but it gives a chance to young lads who have been showing up well,” said manager Robert Baxter.

Another wedding absentee is Kingussie defender Robert Mabon, who misses the table toppers’ trip to Glasgow as his sister is getting married.

Kings also have Rory MacKeachan out with a hamstring issue, while Fraser Munro, James Hutchinson and Ryan Borthwick remain casualties.

Manager John Gibson revealed: “Louis Munro, now teaching in Stranraer, helped us out a couple of weeks ago and, as Glasgow is much closer, he’s agreed to do so again.”

Ex-Newtonmore marksman Ewen Fraser leads the Mid Argyll attack.

Neighbours Fort William and Kilmallie occupy the relegation slots and hope home games can conjure up their first wins.

Fort have Bryan Simpson, Jack Fraser and Sean Cameron all out injured against Kinlochshiel at An Aird, but Lewis Murphy returns. Shiel, in fifth place, looks to gain momentum after a sticky start.

Bottom side Kilmallie have all their suspended players back and face Oban Camanachd at Canal Park.

Michael Clark is injured and out for Oban, who will also be without Evan MacLellan, attending a family funeral on Eriskay. Daniel Sloss is a fitness doubt.

Caberfeidh wait for a check on Declan Wilson’s foot injury for their visit to second top Newtonmore, who need to beware brothers Craig and Blair Morrison, who have hit six goals apiece.

The Eilean men are still without the injured Drew MacDonald but Iain Robertson will have benefited from last weekend’s comeback.

Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup clashes

The long journey to the 126th final of the Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup at Kingussie begins tomorrow – and 2014 runners-up Glen Urquhart have four players out for their first round home tie with 1990 winners Skye.

“Cameron Mackintosh is working, while Josh Macdonald-Haig and Finlay Robertson are on holiday and Liam Robertson is still injured,” reported manager Dave Stewart.

“But big Callum Smith returns from injury, while Andrew Corrigan is back onshore.

“Skye are a very good side, but hopefully the Camanachd Cup brings the best from our lads.”

Corrigan played when Glen were edged out by Kingussie in the final eight years ago.

Unbeaten Skye are at full strength and manager Kenny Macleod said: “We’re keen to build on a terrific display against Beauly.

“Playing Neil MacVicar, signed from Kyles Athletic, at full centre gives us extra experience and muscle there and allows Will Cowie to move to full forward.”

Beauly, bidding to bounce back after suffering their first defeat, welcome back Sean Stewart for their tie with Glengarry at Invergarry.

David Maclean, who played in Newtonmore’s 2019 Camanachd Cup winning team, is an injury doubt, while Lennox Stewart stands by to deputise for goalkeeper Mackay Murray, who will have a late test on an arm injury.

“We reached the Camanachd quarter-finals last year, playing Kyles, a big experience for our youngsters,” said Beauly co-manager Gregor MacCormack.

“But with top players like internationalist Sean Nicholson and Nick Dalgety, Glengarry carry a threat.”

Lochaber have a triple tonic for their tie with Oban Celtic, who they beat 3-1 in the National Division last month.

“Calum Macdonald is back from a broken foot,” said manager Danny Delaney. “While Finlay Macdonald is also fit again and Ronnie Fulford, who was working last time, is available again, so we’re in good shape for the cup.”

Strathglass, who have Cammy Price, Finlay Liston and Euan McCallum in Sunday’s Scotland Under-17’s trials, visit Inverness.

New Strath manager Donald Fraser said: “We’re on a building exercise, keen to progress the younger lads, and we’re at full strength for the Bught Park visit.”

Inverness boss Drew MacNeil reports they also have everyone fit and available for the cup clash.