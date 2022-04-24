Shinty: Skye’s dominant defence shuts out Glen Urquhart

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Skye manager Kenny Macleod has saluted his miserly defence for helping the islanders book their place in the last 16 of the Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup.

Their 2-0 first round win over Glen Urquhart at Drumnadrochit comes as the Skeanachs, second top of the National Division, look forward to a Cottages.Com MacTavish Cup home semi final against Premiership side Caberfeidh on May 14.

Macleod said: “Our defence, which has been solid all season, was exceptional. Glen had a fair bit of pressure but we held them off impressively.

“Our cup runs have been based on this strong rearguard, which adds confidence to the rest of the team.”

It was Skye’s fourth shutout in their last five games in which they have conceded twice and scored 19 goals.

Keeper Murphy Henderson saved a penalty at 2-0 to deny Glen a way back in to the tie.

In front of him, full back John Gillies, wing backs James Morrison and Martin Pringle and spare back Willie MacKinnon were solid and watchful.

A superb strike from James Pringle broke the deadlock in 32 minutes and Macleod admitted: “When Ross Gordon grabbed our second in 72 minutes, it came at the right time as Glen were pushing for the equaliser.

“We’ve no fixture next weekend which leaves only the Balliemore Cup tie with Glengarry before the MacTavish semi, so we’ll step up training this week in preparation for facing Cabers.”

Beauly put six past Glengarry

Beauly booked their ticket in to the Camanachd Cup ballot with a 6-2 win over Glengarry at Invergarry – and the ‘Green Machine’ have now rattled in a phenomenal 31 goals in their seven games this season.

PE teacher Sandy Elrick, who rejoined Beauly from Kingussie, grabbed his first two goals of the campaign.

Co-manager Gregor MacCormack said: “Sandy’s just coming back from a long-term injury so it was good for him to get on the scoresheet.

“Glengarry competed well but we came on to our game in the second half and continued our scoring streak – while stand-in keeper Lennox Stewart did very well.

“We’re now keen on the draw giving us a Braeview Park tie, which would be a crowd-puller.”

Jack MacDonald also hit a double with Ross Forbes and Finlay Maclennan netting for the National Division leaders who were without the experienced David Maclean through injury and who lost teenage marksman Euan MacCormack to a foot problem after only 10 minutes.

Former internationalist Shaun Nicholson hit both Glengarry goals, the second a penalty.

Strathglass are also through, winning 1-0 in their tie with Inverness at Bught Park. Steven Hyslop fired what proved to be the winner four minutes from the interval.

The fourth name into the ballot is Lochaber, without hitting a ball as visitors Oban Celtic surprisingly could not field a team and Danny Delaney’s Spean Bridge team were awarded a walkover.

Tayforth hit five without reply

In the new Single Team Club Competition, Donald MacInnes (2), Neil Arnott, Sean Taylor and Calum Barton were on target as Tayforth won 5-0 at Ardnamurchan, while Andrew MacVicar’s double and one apiece from Sandy Paterson and James Hamilton saw Kilmory through 4-0 at home to Col Glen.

In the North First Division, Kenny Cushnie’s double and one from Gregor Cushnie – the pair have now scored three apiece in their last two games – gave Lochcarron a 3-0 home win over Glen Urquhart colts.