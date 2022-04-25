Shinty: Oban Camanachd hope to benefit from Scott Macmillan’s return to shore

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scott Macmillan has quit his job on a fishing boat and will set sail on a new phase of his playing career in a major boost for Oban Camanachd.

The Mossfield men have been all at sea at times with Macmillan’s limited availability – but things are looking up after a 4-0 win at Kilmallie lifted Oban to fourth spot in the Mowi Premiership.

Manager Gareth Evans said: “Scott has ended his time on the fishing vessel and we anticipate he should now be available every Saturday.

“That’s a huge boost for us as he is such a clean, long hitter he can make a major contribution on a regular basis.”

Kilmallie stay bottom of the table after being stunned by two goals in the first three minutes from Daniel Madej and Daniel MacVicar.

Madej added their third on the hour mark with Louie MacFarlane completing the Red and Blacks’ romp.

Kingussie take the points following narrow win

Champions Kingussie stay three points clear at the top but had to work hard to edge out Glasgow Mid Argyll 1-0 at Petersen Park.

Ruaridh Anderson’s seventh-minute strike proved enough to overcome the battling home side to give Kings a sixth success.

Michael Russell was outstanding at half back for second placed Newtonmore as they were pushed all the way by visitors Caberfeidh before The Eilean men edged a 4-3 victory.

Co-manager Norman Macarthur said: “We missed the suspended Steven MacDonald while Rory Kennedy was at a wedding and they are big players for us.

“It was an even, end to end affair and Cabers carried a continual threat with Craig Morrison and Kevin Bartlett up front.”

Teenager Max Campbell and Fraser Mackintosh put Newtonmore two up inside 20 minutes before a quick Morrison double levelled things.

Aaron MacBean gave the hosts an interval advantage but Bartlett made it 3-3 in 57 minutes.

Former Lochaber player Campbell was Newtonmore’s 75th minute matchwinner.

Lovat’s strong start to the season continues

Lovat are up to third place after an impressive 3-0 win at Kyles Athletic – and the Kiltarlity men have yet to concede a goal in three league outings and a cup tie.

Greg Matheson slotted in an early penalty with Marc MacLachlan added a second in 25 minutes. Kyles fought hard before Matheson added his second with the clincher 13 minutes from time.

Manager Jamie Matheson said: “It’s not very often we win at Kyles but we produced a good all-round performance and take a lot of confidence from recording yet another clean sheet.”

Fort William gained their second point in a 1-1 home draw with Kinlochshiel which lifts them to seventh place.

The Camanachd Cup holders led through Jordan Fraser’s first half penalty but Mark Fraser’s 70th minute equaliser means Shiel have won only two of their opening five league games and fall seven points behind Kingussie.

Home advantage for MacTavish Cup underdogs Skye in semi-final draw

Skye, the only non-Premiership club left in the competition, have been handed a home semi final against Caberfeidh in the Cottages.Com MacTavish Cup on May 14.

The ballot also gives Kingussie a home tie against Lovat or Kilmallie, who have yet to meet.

Skye manager Kenny MacLeod said: “We’re delighted that the tie will be at Portree and it should be a crowd-puller.

“We haven’t reached this final since winning the trophy in 1990, before any of our current players were born– and the last time we were in the semis, we lost at home to Glen Urquhart six years ago.

“Cabers are a step up for us and have international players of the calibre of Craig Morrison, Blair Morrison and Kevin Bartlett, so it’ll be a tough tie. But the lads are really looking forward to it.”

Kingussie and Lovat are both still unbeaten this season, although Kilmallie will be out to upset the Kiltarlity side.

Kings manager John Gibson said: “It’s Premiership opposition either way, so we have to be up for the occasion.”

The final will be at Bught Park, Inverness on June 11.