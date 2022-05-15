Shinty: Kyles Athletic goalkeeper John Whyte the penalty shootout hero in ‘Hollywood script’ semi-final finish

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kyles Athletic goalkeeper John Whyte was the penalty shootout hero, as his two saves took his team through to the final of the Scottish Sea Farms Celtic Society Cup.

Losing on penalties after a 1-1 draw in extra-time left Oban manager Gareth Evans describing the outcome as “the sorest one I’ve experienced in my long career.”

Evans admitted: “It was like a Hollywood script” as Oban, leading through Scott Macmillan’s 99th minute strike at Tighnabruaich, gained a penalty six minutes from the end of extra time only for Macmillan to fire it past the post. And, in the final minute of extra time, Ross MacRae volleyed the equaliser for Kyles.

Whyte saved two penalties and the other Oban effort went wide – while brothers Connor and Finnan Kennedy slotted home for Athletic before Sorley Thomson, recent recruit from Newtonmore, fired home the spot hit which gave Kyles a 3-0 shootout success.

Veteran keeper Whyte, whose two brothers have retired following serious injuries, said: “I’m the last man standing as far as the family tradition is concerned and I’ll have to check how many Celtic finals this will be for me – I think it’s between eight and ten.

“I’m delighted for our younger lads who have freshened up the team really well. We had a setback when Callum Millar, such a big player for us, was a late call off – but Rupert Williamson stepped in and did a great job.

“It was bad for the nerves – but we got there!”

Kyles snatched victory despite Andy King, making his comeback after injury, being sent off in 70 minutes for aiming a retaliatory kick at Daniel MacVicar.

The Blues beat Oban on penalties in last year’s final and the late drama this time was missed by Kyles manager Robert Baxter, who was called away to a family emergency.

Oban boss Evans admitted: “It’s hard to take. It was a clean, well-contested game, but we dominated the first 90 minutes – which finished goalless because we couldn’t take our chances.

“Even in extra time, our forwards kept playing well but not hitting the target and, of course, missing a penalty to go 2-0 up was a sickener.

“We’ll take a while to get over not winning this one.”

Kyles to come up against Glasgow Mid Argyll in final

Kyles’ opponents in the June 25 final will be Glasgow Mid Argyll, who edged out visitors Inveraray 2-1 to reach this final for the first time in 35 years – and will try to win the trophy for the first time in 42 years.

Former Oban Celtic raider Ally MacKerracher was the Mid Argyll ace, firing the eighth-minute opener then adding another in 57 minutes.

Fraser Watt pulled one back in 74 minutes, but Inveraray could not save the day and new Mid Argyll manager Allan MacRae, who steered Lovat to MacTavish Cup glory, now has the chance of a unique North and South managerial double.

Lennon Campbell slammed four goals as Oban Celtic thumped Cruachanside 8-1 in their Ferguson Transport Balliemore Cup first round tie.

In the new Single Team Club Competition, Danny MacDonald’s hat-trick helped Col Glen beat Ballachulish 6-1, Jack Greig grabbed the winner as Boleskine pipped visitors Lewis 3-2, while Donald MacInnes’ double saw Tayforth win 2-0 at Strachur-Dunoon.

Iain Fyfe hit a treble for Lochaber in their 6-0 National Division win over Aberdour at Strachur.