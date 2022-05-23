Shinty: Victory comes at a cost for Kilmallie hero Calum MacDougall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Shinty: Victory comes at a cost for Kilmallie hero Calum MacDougall

By Bill McAllister
May 23, 2022, 6:00 am
Kilmallie boss Martin Stewart was frustrated after Calum MacDougall's injury.
Kilmallie boss Martin Stewart was frustrated after Calum MacDougall's injury.

Kilmallie attacker Calum MacDougall’s joy turned to agony after he proved his team’s matchwinner in their Mowi Premiership derby duel with Fort William at An Aird.

MacDougall made his first appearance since knee surgery last autumn and his seventh minute strike for the game’s only goal gave the Caol club Lochaber bragging rights as well as registering their first league win of the season and lofting them off the bottom.

But it was calamity for Calum with 20 minutes remaining when he took a tumble and dislocated his shoulder.

Manager Martin Stewart sadi: “Calum played so well in a terrific comeback, so it was tragic to see him sustain such a bad injury.

“The verdict is that he should be out for eight weeks, which is frustrating for someone who’d waited so long to get back into action.

“It’s a shame for a good player who showed us what we’d been missing. Hopefully, he’ll be back by the end of July and ready to play his part in the campaign’s final months.”

The two points were precious for Kilmallie, rising from tenth to seventh while Fort, a point behind, slip to bottom spot from the same number of games.

Stewart added: “We were overdue that first win and it kick-starts our season.

“We’ve been plugging away and not being outclassed, and it’s rewarding that the victory comes on the ground of our local rivals.

“Fort actually beat us last year for the first time in eight years, but this time we moved the ball extremely well and were clearly the better team on the day.

“Innes Blackhall was phenomenal while Robbie MacFadyen was a real machine at full back.

“Wing centre Shane O’Rua, still only 14, played 88 minutes and was excellent – it’s scary how good he can become. Our other wing centre, 18-year-old Ben MacKinnon also did extremely well.”

Lovat came within seconds of their first league defeat of the season but Marc MacLachlan, who had given them an interval lead, rammed home a 90th minute equaliser in a 2-2 draw at Newtonmore.

After Conor Jones had levelled, youngster Duncan MacPherson fired The Eilean men ahead but they could not hold on.

Second top Newtonmore now slide four points behind leaders Kingussie, who made it 11 wins on the spin in all competitions this season with a 2-0 win at Kyles Athletic.

Two goals in three minutes from Ruaridh Anderson and Roddy Young late in the first half proved decisive although Kyles’ youngsters battled grittily in the second 45.

Kinlochshiel ‘s fourth successive victory,  lifting them within a point of Newtonmore, proved hard fought.

John MacRae gave the Wester Ross men an interval lead against Glasgow Mid Argyll at Yoker but Calum McLay slotted a penalty equaliser in 46 minutes and it needed another penalty, by Keith MacRae in 88 minutes, to keep the Shiel run going.

In the National Division, undefeated leaders Beauly were 7-1 winners at Oban Celtic in the battle of the Green and Whites. Euan MacCormack’s double and strikes from Finlay Maclennan and Ross Forbes put Beauly 4-1 up by half time, Scott Dempster netting for the hosts.

Sean Stewart and Jack MacDonald then got on the scoresheet before Forbes added his second, the 32nd goal Beauly have scored in their six league games.

Second placed Lochaber, three points behind with a game in hand, stayed in touch with a 2-1 win over Glen Urquhart at Spean Bridge. Duncan MacKinnon’s early opener for Lochaber was quickly nullified by Angus McCallum’s goal but the deadlock was broken by Ryan Toal’s 86th minute winner.

Bottom club Aberdour fought hard at Inveraray before going down 2-0 to Ally Macdonald’s 41st minute strike and Ruaridh Graham’s late clincher which lifts his team to third spot.

Scotland women’s international captain Laura Gallacher scored for Lovat second team in their 4-2 Strathdearn Cup win over Strathspey.

 

