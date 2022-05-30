Shinty: Skye hoping history can repeat itself after drawing Kingussie in Camanachd Cup quarter-final

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Skye are hoping history can repeat itself after yesterday’s ballot decreed that Premiership champions Kingussie must travel to face the National Division side at Portree in the Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup quarter final on July 9.

The islanders were beaten 4-0 at Kingussie in last season’s MacTavish Cup but their last Camanachd Cup clash, in 2017, saw Skye snatch a shock 2-1 win.

Jordan Murchison and Will Cowie, the home scorers that day, are the only survivors of that Skye team while Savio Genini, who netted for Kingussie, is this year’s captain.

Skye manager Kenny Macleod said: “It’s a tough draw but you want to be playing teams of that calibre.

“Kingussie are a superb side but it’s a while since they’ve won in Portree and we’ve good memories of their last visit.

“We’re pleased that it’s at Pairc Nan Loach and it’ll be a good occasion with a big crowd.”

Kingussie president Russell Jones, who attended the draw which was made at The Dell, venue for this year’s Camanachd final, said: “After needing penalties to edge through against Beauly last Saturday, we can’t take anyone for granted.

“Skye are pushing for promotion and they’ll be a handful on their own ground, so it should be a cracking tie.

“Our 17-year-old forward Iain Fraser suffered a leg fracture against Beauly and will be out for at least six weeks so fingers crossed he could be back in time.”

Holders Kinlochshiel face all-Premiership tie

The other quarter final in the West Highlands sees cup holders Kinlochshiel playing host to Oban Camanachd in an all-Premiership affair.

Shiel are gaining momentum after a poor start and Oban manager Gareth Evans said: “We’ve certainly got the short end of the stick with this pairing.

“This is the fourth time we’ve been paired with Shiel in the Camanachd Cup in the past five years and we’ve each beaten the other.

“We went there on the first day of the season and held them until the last 20 minutes, so that’s something to build on.

“If we want to win the trophy we need to beat teams like Shiel, so we’ll give it a real go.”

Lovat, last year’s runners-up who knocked out Newtonmore at the weekend, will welcome the winners of this Saturday’s delayed Kilmallie-Inveraray tie.

“We’ve got to be happy that it’s at Kiltarlity”, said manager Jamie Matheson.

“We’ve played Kilmallie three times this year, winning 3-0, 4-1 and 4-1, but they were more competitive than the scorelines suggest and they’ll fancy some revenge.

“We haven’t faced Inveraray since they dropped down to the National Division so they’re something of an unknown quantity.”

Celtic Society Cup finalists to meet in last eight

The other quarter final is an all-South affair in which 2012 cup winners Kyles Athletic will be at home to Glasgow Mid Argyll, who they are due to meet in the Celtic Society Cup final.

Sandy Grant, managing director of sponsors Tulloch Homes, said: “It’s an exciting draw with the best-backed teams being kept apart.

“There’s a special buzz about shinty this year as we emerge from the pandemic and the final being played at The Dell for the first time in 37 years injects further incentive.”