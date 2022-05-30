Shinty: Skye hoping history can repeat itself after drawing Kingussie in Camanachd Cup quarter-final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Shinty

Shinty: Skye hoping history can repeat itself after drawing Kingussie in Camanachd Cup quarter-final

By Bill McAllister
May 30, 2022, 5:00 pm
Skye manager Kenny MacLeod.
Skye manager Kenny MacLeod.

Skye are hoping history can repeat itself after yesterday’s ballot decreed that Premiership champions Kingussie must travel to face the National Division side at Portree in the Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup quarter final on July 9.

The islanders were beaten 4-0 at Kingussie in last season’s MacTavish Cup but their last Camanachd Cup clash, in 2017, saw Skye snatch a shock 2-1 win.

Jordan Murchison and Will Cowie, the home scorers that day, are the only survivors of that Skye team while Savio Genini, who netted for Kingussie, is this year’s captain.

Skye manager Kenny Macleod said: “It’s a tough draw but you want to be playing teams of that calibre.

“Kingussie are a superb side but it’s a while since they’ve won in Portree and we’ve good memories of their last visit.

“We’re pleased that it’s at Pairc Nan Loach and it’ll be a good occasion with a big crowd.”

Kingussie president Russell Jones, who attended the draw which was made at The Dell, venue for this year’s Camanachd final, said: “After needing penalties to edge through against Beauly last Saturday, we can’t take anyone for granted.

“Skye are pushing for promotion and they’ll be a handful on their own ground, so it should be a cracking tie.

“Our 17-year-old forward Iain Fraser suffered a leg fracture against Beauly and will be out for at least six weeks so fingers crossed he could be back in time.”

Holders Kinlochshiel face all-Premiership tie

The other quarter final in the West Highlands sees cup holders Kinlochshiel playing host to Oban Camanachd in an all-Premiership affair.

Shiel are gaining momentum after a poor start and Oban manager Gareth Evans said: “We’ve certainly got the short end of the stick with this pairing.

“This is the fourth time we’ve been paired with Shiel in the Camanachd Cup in the past five years and we’ve each beaten the other.

“We went there on the first day of the season and held them until the last 20 minutes, so that’s something to build on.

“If we want to win the trophy we need to beat teams like Shiel, so we’ll give it a real go.”

Lovat, last year’s runners-up who knocked out Newtonmore at the weekend, will welcome the winners of this Saturday’s delayed Kilmallie-Inveraray tie.

“We’ve got to be happy that it’s at Kiltarlity”, said manager Jamie Matheson.

“We’ve played Kilmallie three times this year, winning 3-0, 4-1 and 4-1, but they were more competitive than the scorelines suggest and they’ll fancy some revenge.

“We haven’t faced Inveraray since they dropped down to the National Division so they’re something of an unknown quantity.”

Celtic Society Cup finalists to meet in last eight

The other quarter final is an all-South affair in which 2012 cup winners Kyles Athletic will be at home to Glasgow Mid Argyll, who they are due to meet in the Celtic Society Cup final.

Sandy Grant, managing director of sponsors Tulloch Homes, said: “It’s an exciting draw with the best-backed teams being kept apart.

“There’s a special buzz about shinty this year as we emerge from the pandemic and the final being played at The Dell for the first time in 37 years injects further incentive.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]