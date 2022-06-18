SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 questions for Beauly captain Conor Ross

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Beauly skipper Conor Ross is the latest shinty player to answer our 10 quickfire questions.

The 32-year-old, who plays for the National Division leaders, explains his cup final highs and injury lows and some memorable moments.

What is your earliest shinty memory?

I have been playing shinty all my life, so it was probably in P1 or P2 at the indoor school hall at Beauly. I remember the rubber shinty sticks and Archie MacLennan, a shinty coach and Beauly legend, there with all of us young boys playing.

Who was senior debut against and what was the result?

I am pretty sure it was against Kinlochshiel when I was 16 or 17, so around 2006-07. I can’t actually remember the score, but that was my debut. I played wing forward against Stevie Callendar, which is a blast from the past.

What is your best moment in shinty so far?

I scored four goals in the Balliemore Cup final in 2015, so that would be my highlight so far.

And the worst?

We’ve been in a few Balliemore Cup finals, but we lost last year’s against Skye. I was captain for that one, so that defeat was a sore one – the toughest so far.

What is the worst injury you have suffered?

I’ve never really had a stick injury, but I tore my patellar tendon on my knee playing shinty, which kept me out of the game for three years on and off.

I kept trying to come back and play and it wasn’t quite happening for me. Lockdown then happened and I got more involved in my fitness and was out cycling and running a lot. That cleared it and it was actually a blessing in disguise.

Who is the joker in the team?

Ryan Mackay is always up to no good, so it would have to be him.

What is your favourite away ground?

It would probably be The Dell. The pitch is always in perfect condition and it suits the way we want to play shinty, pretty free-flowing. I always enjoy playing on that surface.

Who is the rival player you would have loved in your team and why?

I’m going for Danny MacRae from Newtonmore. He doesn’t play any more through injury, but he used to play up front for More. He was a big, strong guy, but for the size of him, his touch was immaculate.

He used to score all sorts of goals. When I used to play up front, he was always someone I admired. He was an excellent player.

What is the favourite goal scored by you or a team-mate?

Probably my hat-trick goal of the four I scored in the Balliemore Cup final. It was such an occasion, but the third goal was special and the fourth was just a bonus.

Describe the sport in three words?

Community, because shinty is all about your local community. I’d also say togetherness and friendship.