Shinty: Defensive headache for Kinlochshiel as they aim for six wins in a row

By Bill McAllister
June 3, 2022, 6:00 am
Mark Macdonald (Kinlochshiel) with Iain Robinson (Newtonmore) in the MacAulay Cup first round, played at The Eilan, Newtonmore.
Mark Macdonald, one of the best defenders in the game, will miss Kinlochshiel’s bid for a sixth successive victory in their Mowi Premiership clash with Kyles Athletic ton Saturday.

The Camanachd Cup holders have rattled in 18 goals in their five game winning streak with John MacRae hitting six goals and four apiece for Jordan Fraser and Keith MacRae.

Manager Johnston Gill said: “Mark is unavailable and it’s a blow to be without an internationalist against a good team like Kyles.

“Teenagers Archie MacRae and Arran Jack got more game time last week and are developing rapidly into first team assets.”

Key man Andy King returns from suspension for Kyles but international attacker Roddy Macdonald and his brother Innes miss the trip due to a wedding.

With Newtonmore idle, Shiel can leapfrog them into second spot if they win.

Leaders and champions Kingussie, who entertain Oban Camanachd, welcome back James Falconer from injury while young goal-grabber Dylan Borthwick has returned from a three week US trip. Iain Fraser, however, is out after suffering a leg fracture last weekend.

Oban will make the trip without central defender Scott MacKillop, who is unavailable.

Fort William’s priority is to keep the goalkeeper busy when Glasgow Mid Argyll visit An Aird in a duel of the bottom two.

“We seem to be doing well enough in games then leaking goals while not taking our chances,” said Fort co-manager Victor Smith.

“We’ve been working this week on getting more shots on target, which we need to do consistently.”

Arran MacPhee, Calum Shepherd, Jack Fraser and Victor Smith Jr are all available again for Fort, although Jamie Duncan is out with a hand injury.

Former Kinlochshiel raider Johnny MacAskill has picked up a one-game suspension and misses out for the visitors.

Lorne MacKay (knee problem) is still two weeks away from a Lovat comeback as the Kiltarlity side welcome Caberfeidh in their first home Premiership game since Graeme Macmillan gave them a 1-0 win over Oban Camanachd on April 2.

Manager Jamie Matheson reveals that Calum Cruden’s hamstring issue means he is unlikely to be risked, although Greg Matheson returns to the front line for the Black and Whites, still undefeated in the league.

Lachie Smith has recovered from a chest infection and will be in the Glen Urquhart side for their home National Division clash with table toppers Beauly.

Josh Macdonald-Haig, Finlay Robertson and Andy Corrigan are also back for Glen whose manager Dave Stewart said: “We were under-strength when losing 3-0 at Beauly early in the campaign and we realise we need a result against them to bolster our promotion challenge.”

MacMillan impresses for Inverary

Ross MacMillan, who played for Oban Camanachd in the 2016 final, is the man on whom Inveraray hopes are pinned as the National Division side bid to claim a Premiership scalp tomorrow to reach the Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup quarter-final.

MacMillan has been in sizzling attacking form since joining from Oban Celtic in April and represents the main threat to Kilmallie in their delayed second round tie at Caol.

Inveraray manager Ruaridh Graham said: “Ross’s attitude is second to none and he’s been a huge asset.

“His fitness has been superb and his play outstanding.

“The Canal Park tie is a big test for us but all the pressure is on Kilmallie, a division higher and at home. We played well against Glasgow Mid Argyll, a similar standard to Kilmallie, so we feel we’ll be competitive.”

Kilmallie boss Martin Stewart was on a spy mission to watch Inveraray at Inverness last weekend and said: “I already knew of Ross Macmillan’s quality and it proved very helpful to see Inveraray’s approach and shape.

“Fortunately, we’ll have the strongest line-up in two years as, although Calum Macdougall is still injured, we’ll have five players back for the tie. Stuart Callison, Lewis Birrell, Sandy Corrigan and Steven and Andrew Macallister all return.

“We feel we’re coming into good form after our win over Fort William with the defence really decent although we should be taking our chances better.”

Inveraray will be without defender Allan Macdonald, who is at a wedding, and attacker Ruaraidh Graham Jr, who is working in Oban. The winners of the tie will visit Lovat in the next round.

Skye, the holders, visit Glengarry, winners in 1988 and 1999, in the Ferguson Transport and Shipping Balliemore Cup.

James Pringle, two goal hero of their 3-1 win over Beauly in last year’s final, will test the Craigard Park defence, while former international attacker Shaun Nicholson spearheads a lively home attack.

Martin Pringle and John Gillies remain out injured for Skye but manager Kenny Macleod said:”Conor Gilpin and Jamie Gillies came in last week and did very well. If they carry on like that it will be very useful to us”.

Strathglass and Oban Celtic, neither of whom have tasted Balliemore success, meet at Cannich where Penri Jones’ scoring streak will boost home hopes.

Bute, joint record five times winners, should carry too much firepower against Col Glen at Glendaruel.

