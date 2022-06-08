Castle Stuart greenkeepers ready to lock horns in MacTavish Cup final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Castle Stuart greenkeepers ready to lock horns in MacTavish Cup final

By Bill McAllister
June 8, 2022, 6:00 am
James Hutchison, left, (Kingussie) and Ryan Mackay (Caberfeidh) in action.
James Hutchison, left, (Kingussie) and Ryan Mackay (Caberfeidh) in action.

James Hutchison and Kevin Bartlett work together to ensure Castle Stuart golf course, near Inverness, is in pristine condition but each hopes to tee up victory over the other in Saturday’s Cottages.com MacTavish Cup final at Bught Park.

Hutchison, 42, is course manager and very much the senior player in the Kingussie side aiming to lift the North championship trophy for the first time in 11 years.

Bartlett, 33, is senior greenkeeper and the oldest outfield player for Caberfeidh, who are seeking to win the trophy for the first time in 85 years.

The valiant veterans, who will be key figures in the battle for the 124-year-old trophy, are each bidding to hook the other’s silverware aspirations into the rough.

Hutchison, in his 25th year in the first team, has been in remarkable form at full centre.

He said:”It’s intriguing that Kevin and I will take a break from course care to chase our personal targets this weekend.

“I’ve already got 11 MacTavish winners’ medals but you never know when it’s your last final and most of our talented young team, beaten in extra time in last year’s final, are chasing their first triumph.

“We’re unbeaten this season but haven’t played well in our last couple of games. But we’ve talked it through and know what we’ve to do against Cabers.

“When we’re struggling a bit, players try to do too much themselves and we lose the ball. We’ve got to accept we can’t win by two or three goals every time.  It’ll be a case of playing the way we want to and not getting caught up in the occasion.”

Skye’s Alistair MacLeod is closed down by James Hutchison (left) and James Falconer (both Kingussie).

Bartlett actually has two MacTavish winners medals, gained with Lovat in 2013 and 2014 before returning to the club where generations of his family were playing legends.

“It would be great to take the trophy back to Strathpeffer,” he said,

“It will be my first final playing alongside my cousins Craig and Blair Morrison, who are important players for us.

“Craig’s the Premiership top scorer and we’ve got to ensure he receives plenty of the ball to pressure the Kingussie defence.

“The supporters’ buses are fully booked and we’ll have great backing. There’s been a real buzz about the place since we reached the final and it would  be absolutely massive for the club if we can win.

“We know we’re huge underdogs, not having won any cup in over 20 years, but we’ve made good progress and young players like 18 year old Conor MacGregor and 17 year old Finlay Coleman have developed into exciting prospects. We feel we can have a real go.”

Neil MacVicar (Skye) with Kevin Bartlett (Caberfeidh). 

Another golfing connection is Kieran MacPherson, greenkeeper at Strathpeffer golf club, who rejoined Kingussie from Cabers two weeks ago but he is cup-tied and misses the final.

Hutchison said: “Having played in defence most of my career, I’m enjoying my midfield role because I’m more involved in the action.

“We’ll miss Zander Michie, recovering from a car accident, but we’ve an excellent young side and not winning this cup since 2011 is a long wait for a club like ours, so it’s time to put that right.

“We know that Cabers pose a threat, with their forward line the strong point, where Kevin links so well with Craig Morrison. They can change games if they get the sniff of a goal chance. But it’s all about who performs on the day.”

Bartlett added: “Kingussie are the best team in shinty just now with plenty of pace. But if we play as we can we can pose them problems. Our task is to keep them quiet and try to create our own chances.

“We felt unlucky to lose 2-1 to Kinlochshiel in last year’s MacTavish semi final, so it’s great to go one better this time. The lads are ready for a really huge effort to try to bring home this cup for the first time since 1937.”

