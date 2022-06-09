Shinty: Ally MacLennan answers Caberfeidh’s call for MacTavish Cup final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Shinty

Shinty: Ally MacLennan answers Caberfeidh’s call for MacTavish Cup final

By Bill McAllister
June 9, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: June 9, 2022, 7:49 pm
Caberfeidh and Kingussie meet in this Saturday's MacTavish Cup final.
Caberfeidh and Kingussie meet in this Saturday's MacTavish Cup final.

Ally Maclennan will play his first cup tie since 2019 when he appears for Caberfeidh in the Cottages.Com MacTavish Cup final against Kingussie at Bught Park in Inverness on Saturday.

MacLennan has responded to an SOS from the Strathpeffer side after the discovery that full centre Ben Macdonald will not be home in time from holiday in Florida.

“Ally gave up playing when the pandemic struck as he’s self-employed and work took priority,” said manager Jodi Gorski.

“But when we found there was a dates mix up and Ben wouldn’t be back in time for the final, I approached Ally to help us out and he agreed.

“He’s been doing a lot of shooting and walking, so he’s still reasonably fit.

“He played last Saturday and was a bit rusty but his touch is still there and he’s looked good in training this week.

“Ally’s still only 33 and has turned down several invitations to join the Scotland squad, so his quality isn’t in doubt and we’re delighted to have him involved.”

Caberfeidh manager Jodi Gorski.

The Ross-shire men last won this trophy in 1937 and were runners up two years later, but this is their first MacTavish final since.

Gorski said: “Some of our club’s finest players of recent generations didn’t have the privilege of playing in this final, so I’ve told our lads this is a huge opportunity for them.

“Kingussie are hugely formidable, but if we play at our best then we’ve the ability to win.”

Kingussie, 28 times winners, are chasing their 20th triumph in 34 years, but as they have not won it since 2011, only Lee Bain, Fraser Munro and James Hutchison have winners’ medals.

The Badenoch men, without teenager Ian Fraser who fractured his leg two weeks ago, have been boosted as James Falconer will get the stitches removed on Friday from the knee gash sustained on his comeback last weekend.

Kingussie captain Savio Genini in action.

“James is all clear to play, which is important to us,” said manager John Gibson.

“He was unplayable for 25 minutes last week and showed what we’ve been missing.

“It’s also a relief that Lee Bain, Fraser Munro and James Hutchison, who have all been out injured, have now got game time and shown up well in training.

“This experienced quartet, plus Dylan Borthwick back from a US trip, gives me the luxury of options I’ve not had for a while and will hopefully help the team to build momentum and put in better performances than in the last couple of games.

“Bain isn’t yet 100 per cent fit but he’s replaced Alex Michie and Lee is showing a new lease of life.

“We’re undefeated this season and skipper Savio Genini and our young players are chasing their first MacTavish winners’ medals. But we know Caberfeidh can score through Craig Morrison and Kevin Bartlett so we’ll need our defence to be on best form.”

Gorski feels that Kings will try and mark international ace Craig Morrison out of the game, which won’t be easy and which can leave space for others.

Craig’s brother, Blair Morrison, the skipper, marshals the defence superbly but the Sky Blues will have their work cut out subduing the prolific front four of Genini, Falconer, Roddy Young and Ruaridh Anderson.

Kingussie, beaten in extra time by Kinlochshiel in last year’s final, start firm favourites but they face opponents with huge motivation to end that long wait.

The game starts at 4.05 pm at Bught Park to allow live TV coverage via BBC Alba.  Presenter Micheal Steele introduces the action, with commentary from Hugh Dan MacLennan and analysis from Katie Drain.

BBC Alba will also screen the Glasgow Celtic Society Cup final between Glasgow Mid-Argyll and Kyles Athletic on Saturday June 25. Live coverage begins at 4pm as holders Kyles Athletic look to defend their crown at Peterson Park, Glasgow.

Castle Stuart greenkeepers ready to lock horns in MacTavish Cup final

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]