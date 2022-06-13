Shinty: Connor Howe hits five for Oban as they ease into final four of MacAulay Cup

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Connor Howe’s remarkable five-goal haul has blasted Oban Camanachd in to an Artemis Macaulay Cup semi-final away to Kyles Athletic next month.

Howe hit a first half hat trick before adding two more as the Red and Blacks thumped Inveraray 9-0 in their Mossfield quarter-final to boost their hopes of lifting the trophy for the first time in 27 years.

Ross Campbell (2), Daniel Madej and Daniel MacVicar were also on target for rampant Oban.

By contrast, Kyles, the 2017 cup winners, needed extra time to squeeze through 4-3 at home to Bute with Roddy Macdonald a hat-trick hero and Ross MacRae netting a penalty. Iain McDonald, Robin MacAlister and Scott Harvey were on target for the islanders.

Newtonmore have leapfrogged Kinlochshiel to second spot in the Mowi Premiership after a 2-1 win over Kilmallie at Canal Park. Fraser Mackintosh’s fifth minute strike put More ahead and Connor Jones added a second in 74 minutes with Daniel Stewart pulling one back four minutes later.

Scott Douglas struck twice as Strathglass won 4-2 in their National Division trip to Fife to face Aberdour.

Two red cards were flashed in the North First Division goalless draw at Drumnadrochit, referee John Matheson sending off Glen Urquhart’s James Keating and Fort William’s David Wright. Nick Dalgety hit a treble in Glengarry’s 5-0 win over Skye at Portree.

Joy for the Green and Whites

Beauly under-17s, skippered by Finlay Maclennan, have retained the Cottages.Com MacTavish Juvenile Cup for the first time in 34 years.

Camanachd Association president Steven Mackenzie played in the last Beauly team to achieve the feat. After first teamer Archie MacRae had given Kinlochshiel an early lead, Scott Cameron and Torrin Cairns put Beauly ahead by the interval.

Beauly Captain Finlay MacLennan lifts the 2022 https://t.co/bBYn0AuYYf MacTavish Juvenile Cup Final following his sides 3 – 1 victory over Kinlochshiel on 11th June 2022 #shinty pic.twitter.com/jZroTGjpmm — Shinty (@camanachd) June 12, 2022

Cameron hit his second in 60 minutes to put the Green and Whites on the way to a 3-1 success.

James Coyle’s solo spree stole the show as Newtonmore beat Muirtown, Inverness, 9-0 in the Corrie Construction MacKay Primary Schools Cup final. Coyle slammed six goals with Logan Forster, Max Rodgers and Tyler Chisholm also on target.