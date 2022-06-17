Shinty: Skye and Lochaber gear up for historic encounter

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Saturday’s National Division fixture between Skye Camanachd and Lochaber is a historic occasion as it is also the 50th playing of the Thomas Ferguson Memorial Cup match between the teams.

Eight of the Skye team who played in the original match on June 16, 1972, will take part in a pre-match parade.

John ‘Bodach’ Mackenzie, Ruaridh Bain, Hugh Clark, Ian MacDougall, Andy MacPherson, Ally Mackinnon, Calum Beaton and ‘Yogi’ Grant will all be at the game.

Relatives or representatives of the others who played that day will also join the celebrations.

Skye historian Archie Rhodes said: “It’s well worth commemorating a half century since the cup was first contested.

“We’ve got a special match programme and the 1972 team will be photographed with the current team.”

It’s also a key duel in the race for a Mowi Premiership place as Lochaber, making their debut under new manager Ally Ferguson, are in the second promotion spot, three points ahead of Skye, who have two games in hand.

Oban Camanachd are without key players Daniel Sloss and Blair MacFarlane, who are on holiday, for their Premiership home game with Glasgow Mid Argyll, whose players will be keen to book a place in next weekend’s Celtic Cup final line-up.

Manager Gareth Evans said: “We also have an issue with Louis MacFarlane, who sustained an arm injury playing for the under-17s on Tuesday night. But Daniel Cameron and Scott Macmillan are available again.”

Ben Macdonald, who missed the MacTavish Cup Final because he was in the USA, returns home today and will face cup conquerors Kingussie at The Dell.

Table-toppers Kings are looking for their tenth successive league victory and keeper Bob MacGregor has conceded only two league goals.

Drew Macdonald is still unfit for second top Newtonmore’s tussle with Kinlochshiel, a point behind from the same number of games, at The Eilean. Max Campbell completes a two game ban for the home side.

Kyles Athletic have Scott Macdonald in the USA and Murdo MacRae still injured for their home game with Fort William.

Lovat are now seven points behind Kingussie but have three games in hand after Wednesday evening’s 4-3 win over Kilmallie.

Manager Jamie Matheson said: “The fixture was due at our park on Saturday but Lorne MacKay’s wedding is on Friday.

“We offered to give up home advantage and play the match at Caol if Kilmallie agreed to switch it to midweek.

“The gamble has paid off and we retain our unbeaten league record without picking up any injuries. We played really well and were 4-0 up with 15 minutes to play— and then we absolutely crumbled as Kilmallie staged a fightback.”

Greg Matheson and Fraser Heath hit doubles to put the Kiltarlity men in command. But in the Kilmallie revival, Daniel Stewart struck twice with Stuart Callison also on target.

Unbeaten National Division leaders Beauly face a tricky test at Inveraray while Glen Urquhart aim to rekindle their challenge against Oban Celtic, who have still to win a league game, in their Drumnadrochit duel.

Boleskine depleted for Glengarry tie

Boleskine will, be without almost half their team for Saturday’s Single Team Club Cup semi-final against Glengarry at Inverarnie.

It’s the first year of this tournament, aiming to put the smaller clubs without a reserve team in the limelight, and represents a major opportunity for the winner to reach a rare cup final.

Boleskine co-managers Graham Black and Steve Bone, in the process of rebuilding the Loch Ness team, have a selection headache.

Black revealed: “We have five or six players out through holidays and injuries but I don’t want to name them.

“We’ll have to reshuffle things. Glengarry are going well in the North First Division, a league above us. But Liam Girvan and Scott Knox have been scoring well for us, and if we get the ball to them we’ll have a chance.”

Sandy Fraser is outstanding in a Boleskine defence which will be stretched by a Glengarry attack which has rattled in 26 goals in seven league games.

Glen boss Scott Bremner waits for late fitness tests on Ray Robertson and former internationalist Shaun Nicholson.

“We also have David Rodgers on holiday, so these are three of our big players,” Bremner said.

“We’ve been playing well and our fitness levels are good, so we’re up for this chance to lift a trophy.”

The winners of the Inverarnie duel will face Col Glen or Tayforth who clash in the other semi final.

Col Glen are top of the South First Division with 34 goals in seven league outings and Scott MacVicar is the marksman to watch against the visitors who are bottom of the same division.

Newtonmore, the holders, are without Daniel Craven who starts a two game ban by missing their Highland Industrial Supplies Sutherland Cup quarter-final at home to Beauly.

The Greens will have to keep a close eye on veteran Glen Mackintosh, who scored four goals against Lovat in last year’s final.

Lovat player-manager Raymond Rennie knows they have a tough home tie against Kingussie while Inveraray are without Nick Crawford through suspension against visitors Glasgow Mid Argyll.

Caberfeidh head for Drumnadrochit in the remaining quarter final with James MacPherson having fired six goals in Glen Urquhart’s two previous ties.