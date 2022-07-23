SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 questions for Kyles Athletic centre Ross Macrae

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kyles Athletic centre Ross Macrae takes ‘centre-stage’ to answer our latest round of quick-fire shinty questions.

Find out which away ground feels like home to the 24-year-old, the highs and lows of cup finals in Oban, who is the man to watch out for on the team bus and so much more…

What is your earliest shinty memory?

In primary school we were coached by Barney Crawford and Tom Nicholson. When we started in primary one, we played on the tennis court and, as we got older, we moved on to the shinty pitch.

We played six-a-side tournaments in Dunoon indoor at the Queen’s Hall in Hunter’s Quay. Those were our first competitive games, so we were doing that from a really young age.

Who was your senior debut against and what was the result?

It was away to Lovat at the end of the 2013 season. It was one of the final games of the season. I was one of a few junior players making their debut that day.

It finished 1-1, which was a good result considering the team we had. I played the full game at wing back. Andrew King, at half back, was brilliant. He talked me through it and that’s what I remember most from that match.

What is your best moment in shinty so far?

Winning the Macaulay Cup in 2017 in Oban. It was a 7-4 win against a really good Newtonmore side. It was a great game to be a part of and it was a great feeling coming off the pitch.

And the worst?

It would have to be losing the 2015 Camanachd Cup final (2-1 against Lovat in Oban). I was a sub that day and didn’t get on as I was only just coming into the team.

It was a sore one because we played really well and created a number of chances, but Stuart MacDonald was outstanding in goal for Lovat. He won them the game.

What is the worst injury you have suffered?

I’ve been very fortunate and not had any serious injuries and I’ve only missed a handful of games due to injury.

My worst one so far is probably a broken finger in a university tournament.

Who is the joker in the team?

There are quite a few jokers – but I’ll say our goalkeeper John Whyte. On a bus journey north, it can seem really quiet when he’s not on it.

What is your favourite away ground?

Mossfield Park in Oban. It has a great playing surface and we’ve played there so often it feels like a home ground.

Bute is another good place to go and the meals after the match are excellent, so we enjoy going there!

Who is the rival player you would have loved in your team and why?

Craig Morrison from Caberfeidh has been one of the best players in shinty over recent years. He can score a goal from nothing which can change a game.

What is the favourite goal scored by you or a team-mate?

I scored a goal in the Glasgow Celtic Society Cup semi-final this year against Oban Camanachd.

It was a really tough game and we were down to 11 men when we got the equaliser with the last it of the ball. (Kyles went on to win 3-0 on penalties).

It was such a great feeling because the boys worked so hard to stay in the game and we got our reward.

Describe the sport in three words?

Tradition, dedication and community.